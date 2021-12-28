City Club Apartments CBD Cleveland Breaks Ground

CLEVELAND, OHIO—Michigan-based City Club Apartments broke ground on its City Club Apartments CBD Cleveland mixed-use apartment hotel, unfurnished long term-furnished short-term, studio to penthouse community. Mayor Frank G. Jackson (via video), City Councilman Kerry McCormack, and City Club Apartments Founder and CEO Jonathan Holtzman were among the speakers at the event.

“The City Club Apartment Hotel, Experiential Living brand, and our new communities are without comparison,” said Holtzman. “We proudly refer to ourselves as one of one. We travel the world to experience the very best in international design, hospitality, amenities, and services. We then curate and integrate the best-of-the-best into our new and existing mixed-use communities. Created to appeal to three generations that demand quality service, hospitality, and entertainment, City Club Apartments has defined the future of apartment living.”

The 23-story City Club Apartments CBD Cleveland will include 304 apartments and penthouses and street-level restaurant and retail outlets including a multi-level indoor/outdoor restaurant and speakeasy, cafe, and doggie daycare. Guests can rent a furnished or unfurnished apartment or penthouse for a day, week, month, or multiple years.

Advertisement

“It’s your fault we are here Cleveland,” said Holtzman. “We love everything about this outstanding city. We are inspired by its leadership and vision. We are attracted to its great culture, entertainment, and sports. Area companies, medical facilities, and higher education institutions are among the best in the country. We love water and the city’s walkability. These are all vital ingredients in our City Club Apartments brand.”

“The City Club Apartments development is an example of the demand to live near the urban core and easily access many of Cleveland’s best amenities,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “I want to thank Founder and CEO Jonathan Holtzman for investing in the vision that enhances our city as a place to live, work, play and do business.”

The apartment hotel community will feature indoor and outdoor theaters and an entertainment Sky Club with a gourmet kitchen. The heated rooftop pool and hot tub will be wrapped with sun loungers and cabanas. A Sky Park will include fire pits, grilling stations, game areas, lounge seating, and a Bark Park and Zen Garden. A 24/7 fitness center, yoga room, sauna, and wellness room will also be integrated into the community.

City Club Apartments boutique hotel style-lobby lounge library will include dynamic seating and a cafe with lobby access to the restaurant and speakeasy. Overlooking the lobby is a mezzanine business center, conference room, and indoor theatre. The building will include connectivity technologies throughout. Activated with weekly social programming resident events, the community will provide personalized hospitality and 24/7concierge services.

“We have opened three communities during the pandemic,” said Holtzman. “When asked how we have adapted, I tell them that we have always had abundant outdoor dining, thoughtful workspaces in every unit, 24/7 business centers, and comfortable and flexible City Club co-working areas designed to accommodate residents that work from home. Construction has certainly been more complicated, but the uniqueness of what we are building has remained unchanged.”

Ranging in size from studios to penthouses the units will have 22 floor plans and four finish packages including work from home spaces, granite countertops, movable islands, custom closets, CCA kitchens, furniture and fixtures, plank flooring, bathrooms including oversized bathtubs, bay windows, balconies, and balconies. The community has access to connected cover parking.

“City Club Apartments CBD Cleveland will combine the service and amenities of a boutique hotel you might find in Paris, London, or New York with engaging, connected, and walkable urban apartment living,” said Holtzman. “The look and feel both inside and out will be stunning and our residents will have direct access to the city’s leading employers, public transportation, arts and culture, parks and trails, sporting venues, retail, restaurants, and entertainment.”

In addition to being Green Building Certified (NGBS), Wellness Certified (Fitwell), the community will be Clean Rated, which includes a regular 114-point checklist on social distancing, cleaning methods, and medical health reporting.

“I expect many downtown apartment residents and those considering downtown living will rethink their lease and housing situation after this announcement,” said Holtzman. “As developers, owners and managers we have a responsibility to deliver and operate communities that reflect the needs and wants of our customers today. They deserve great homes, amenities, services, and hospitality and we take that responsibility very seriously. Those registering their interest between now and pre-leasing will secure their position on the waiting list and receive exclusive updates.”

Construction on City Club Apartments CBD Cleveland will have a pre-leasing scheduled to begin Q4 2022 and first occupancy beginning in spring of 2023.