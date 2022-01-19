DALLAS—Remington Hotels has assumed management of the SpringHill Suites Austin West/Lakeway by Marriott in Lakeway, Texas.

The 88-room property opened in August 2020 as a business and leisure offering. The all-suite hotel gives guests the room to spread out with separate areas to live, work, and sleep. Guestrooms include beds with soft linens, SpringHill Suites’ three-in-one West Elm sofas that convert for additional sleeping space, and desks accompanied by a West Elm Swivel Chair. Beyond the rooms, SpringHill Suites Austin West/Lakeway by Marriott includes an indoor swimming pool, fitness center, fully equipped boardroom, stylish lobby, and grab-and-go market.

Located near Texas Hill Country, Spring Hill Suites Austin West/Lakeway by Marriott is minutes away from attractions including Lake Travis and the Hill Country Galleria. The hotel is 20 miles from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and situated off of State Highway 71, which provides access to greater Austin.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with TCOR Hotel Partners through the addition of the SpringHill Suites Austin West/Lakeway by Marriott,” says Stan Kennedy, chief operating officer at Remington Hotels. “It’s a wonderful property in the Texas Hill Country and we’re excited to continue expanding our footprint in the area.”

TCOR Hotel Partners has achieved its fifth hotel acquisition, its second with Gentry Mills as its equity partner. “We are very optimistic about the SpringHill in Lakeway and teaming up with Remington as our management partner”, said Tom Corcoran, president of TCOR Hotel Partners.

The addition of SpringHill Suites Lakeway is Remington Hotels’ first acquisition of 2022.