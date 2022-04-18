Embassy Suites by Hilton to Debut Eight Properties in 2022

MCLEAN, Virginia—Embassy Suites by Hilton will debut eight new properties in 2022, marking a year of brand growth.

The newest location in Round Rock, Texas—Embassy Suites by Hilton Round Rock—opened on April 4 and establishes a busy development year for the full-service all-suites brand. Embassy Suites currently offers more than 255 hotels in five countries and territories and has a staunch pipeline of 40 properties with upcoming openings that include the 506-room Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown, the largest Embassy Suites property in the United States, and Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort, its first resort on the island that will begin accepting reservations this fall.

“Embassy Suites by Hilton continues to be an industry-leading brand within the all-suites category, and 2022 is proving to be an active year for the brand,” said Bonnie Campagnuolo, global head, Embassy Suites by Hilton. “Whether our guests are traveling for business or leisure, we have some really exciting openings coming up, in every kind of destination—including city centers, beachfront locales, and up-and-coming markets.”

Embassy Suites by Hilton continues to be a choice for travelers owners, providing amenities such as two-room suites, meeting and event spaces, free breakfast with made-to-order omelets, and complimentary drinks and snacks at the nightly evening reception.

Recent and upcoming Embassy Suites hotels expected to open this year include:

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda in Bethesda, Maryland, opened in February 2022: The newly opened 11-story Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda provides guests with access from Washington, D.C., and minutes from the Beltway. The 272-suite hotel has an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, an on-site restaurant called Darcy’s Kitchen + Bar with American cuisine, and more than 5,400 square feet of event space. Guests can choose from two-room suites with separate bedrooms and living rooms.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Round Rock in Round Rock, Texas, opened in April 2022: The opening of Embassy Suites by Hilton Round Rock marked the 60,000 room key milestone for the brand. Located within minutes of Austin, Texas, Round Rock is known as the "Sports Capital of Texas," providing travelers with activities and attractions. Guests of this 180-suite property can find more than 17,000 square feet of meeting and event space, a ballroom for up to 600 guests, and a Bar Louie.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown in Nashville, Tennessee, expected to open in May 2022: The 506-suite Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown is soon to be the newest all-suite hotel in the city and the largest Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel in the United States. It has more than 35,000 square feet of meeting and event space, offers views of Nashville's skyline from the rooftop pool, and has live music from Nashville's talent at the in-house restaurant and bar.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Atlanta Airport North in Hapeville, Georgia, expected to open in May 2022: The 178-suite Embassy Suites by Hilton Atlanta Airport North will offer suites and shuttles to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world. In addition to an atrium and more than 3,900 square feet of meeting and event space, the hotel's Brickstones Kitchen & Bar offers a bar with beverages, burgers, and sharable plates.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Alpharetta Halcyon in Alpharetta, Georgia, expected to open in July 2022: The 160-suite Embassy Suites by Hilton Alpharetta Halcyon is surrounded by Halcyon's shops and restaurants and is near Big Creek Greenway and Ameris Bank Amphitheater. In addition to breakfast, evening reception, and nearly 6,800 square feet of event space, the hotel's Local Kitchen & Tap offers a menu of craft beer offerings and food.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bowling Green in Bowling Green, Kentucky, expected to open in July 2022: Embassy Suites by Hilton Bowling Green is a short car ride away from the National Corvette Museum, western Kentucky trails, and caverns of nearby Mammoth Cave National Park. The 195-suite hotel has nearly 4,000 square feet of event space and Tony's Steak and Seafood, and Tony Ricci restaurant and wine list.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort in Eagle Beach, Aruba, expected to open in late 2022: The first Aruba property for Embassy Suites and second Hilton resort on the island, Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort will welcome guests to Eagle Beach later this year. Eagle Beach's newest addition will provide 330-suites with views of the Caribbean. It features nearly 7,000 square feet of event space for a wedding weekend.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Panama City Beach in Panama City Beach, Florida, expected to open in late 2022: The 255-suite Embassy Suites by Hilton Panama City Beach is located in the city's Pier Park. When it opens, guests will be able to use the outdoor pool, on-site restaurant, and 3,800-square-foot upper-level, social, catering, and event space.

The eight properties and the Embassy Suites by Hilton portfolio is part of Hilton Honors, the guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 brands comprising more than 6,800 properties in 122 countries and territories.