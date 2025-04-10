MIAMI, Florida—Reeco, an AI-driven procure-to-pay platform, announced its partnership with Vision Hospitality Group, a hotel ownership and management company operating 42 properties across eight states.

The collaboration aims to tackle key operational challenges by automating accounts payable (AP) processes. Reeco’s technology eliminates tedious paperwork and manual invoice handling, automatically managing routine tasks like reading vendor invoices, recognizing patterns, and reconciling payments.

“Hospitality never stops,” said James Hansen, Reeco’s vice president of business development. “The demands of running a hotel are 24/7, and time is one of the most valuable assets for general managers and team members. Processes that once took hours can now be completed in minutes.”

With Vision adopting Reeco’s AI-powered AP automation across its management portfolio, hotel teams can shift their focus to engaging with guests, leading teams, and enhancing service quality.

“My role touches many areas of the business — from lenders and brands to investors and general managers — so efficiency is key,” said Arlene McCullough, Vision’s senior vice president of accounting. “When I met the team at Reeco, I was impressed by their enthusiasm, intelligence, and innovation. I’ve recommended them to several companies because they truly want to make the hospitality industry better through technology.”

By choosing Reeco, Vision Hospitality Group is reinforcing its commitment to future-proofing its operations through technology.

“This collaboration represents another step in the right direction for both Reeco and the industry,” Hansen added. “With reputable, well-established management companies like Vision Hospitality Group incorporating technologies that enhance efficiency and profitability, we’re seeing how AI-driven AP automation is quickly becoming a must-have for hotel operations.”