Columbus, Ohio–George Limbert, president of Red Roof, has submitted his resignation effective July 12, 2023. He has accepted an executive position to pursue other interests outside the hospitality industry. Red Roof Board Member Mohamed Thowfeek will oversee the day-to-day operations of Red Roof on behalf of the Board as the company commences an executive search.

Thowfeek said, “On behalf of the Board, we thank George for his extensive contributions to Red Roof over the past decade, first as General Counsel and most recently as President. With support from the leadership team, he has successfully positioned the company for the future.”

Thowfeek concluded, “Red Roof is well-positioned for long-term profitable growth. We have complete confidence in our senior management team, and we are positive that during this transition period, we will continue to deliver the highest quality experiences for both our franchisees and guests as we have historically done.”