The Lodge at Schroon Lake Opens

SCHROON LAKE, New York—The Lodge at Schroon Lake announced its opening as a lakeside resort, offering outdoor play, family activities, food, and accommodations. Located 30 minutes from Lake George, New York, the 36-acre resort has undergone a $21-million renovation. The property has a selection of 116 accommodation options, including 32 pet-friendly choices. Guests can choose from hotel rooms, cabins and chalets, and glamping sites.

“The opening of The Lodge at Schroon Lake marks a significant milestone in providing a classic Adirondacks escape,” said General Manager Allison Barnette. “We are excited to welcome guests to our lakeside retreat to experience the timeless beauty of Schroon Lake.”

The Lodge at Schroon Lake has an indoor pool, sauna, and hot tub; fitness center; and game room. The property has an activities complex called “The Backyard,” which includes a fishing pond, mini golf, pickleball courts, and basketball courts. There is also a private beach, dock space, and boat and watercraft rentals, including paddleboards, kayaks, pontoon boats, and a Chris Craft boat, as well as a kids center known as the Cub’s Den.

For on-property dining, the Brown Swan Restaurant has locally sourced cuisine, while The Bevy has fireside cocktails and local brews. And the Trailhead Vintage Truck offers grab-and-go snacks on the front lawn.

The Lodge at Schroon Lake is a setting for corporate retreats, weddings, and private events. With a variety of indoor and outdoor venues, the property provides a range of options to accommodate events ranging from small gatherings to grand celebrations of up to 250 guests.

The property will be open year-round. Nearby hiking trails include the High Peak climb at Cascade. When winter arrives, guests can partake in snowmobiling trails or shuttle service for skiers heading to Gore Mountain. Guests can also visit the shops along Schroon Lake’s Main Street, the Seagle Music Festival, Gokey’s Outlet Stores, or the Adirondack Buffalo Company. Throughout the year, the property will also be hosting events such as family trivia nights, full-moon paddles, summer BBQs, live performances, and more.