Aiming Higher

Jenna Fishel

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

I love interacting with new people and the constant opportunity to be in a fast-paced environment where I can learn. I also loved mastering standard operating procedures and creating efficiencies. Getting my foot in the door working as a front desk agent presented this opportunity daily.

Who were some of your mentors or role models and what were their most valuable lessons?

My dad was inspirational in my career. He had five older sisters and was a girl dad to me and my two sisters. He instilled in me that women can achieve anything men can. This also showed me at an early age how men can be an advocate and mentor at any point in your career.

I am also thankful for the inspiration I have received participating in the original Castell Leadership program, now AHLA ForWard. The education and networking have made a huge mark on my leadership skills. A couple of the findings that resonated with me were that women are less likely to apply for stretch positions; they’re applying for jobs for which they already have the skills. Women are also less likely than men to aspire to be in C-Suite roles early in their careers. Gaining this awareness has empowered me to push beyond my comfort zone and set higher goals and aspirations.

What’s your outlook for the future with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

I am optimistic about the future of diversity and inclusion in hospitality while recognizing that meaningful cultural changes take time. I believe there is an awareness and intention to continue to diversify. At First Hospitality, 55 percent of our general managers are diverse, and more than 50 percent of candidates in our Future Leaders program are women. There is a strong funnel of talent to continue to grow within our organization.

In your opinion, how is the lodging industry performing in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

There is progress, yet there is still opportunity. I am encouraged that we are seeing many more female commercial leaders move into a COO or president role at some of the larger hotel management companies. When we see women in these positions, it then presents additional opportunities for them to bring on other diverse leaders in typically non-female-led disciplines.