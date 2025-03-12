IHG Opens First Branded Net Zero Carbon Hotel

WINDSOR, United Kingdom—IHG Hotels & Resorts opened voco Zeal Exeter Science Park, IHG’s first branded net zero carbon hotel, in partnership with Zeal Hotels and Valor Hospitality. It has been designed to operate entirely on renewable and solar energy.

As with all voco branded hotels, the 142-room voco Zeal Exeter Science Park has been designed with neutral tones and contemporary features throughout the guestrooms and public spaces. Guests staying at the hotel will have access to a mini gym, gardens, a meeting space, and 12 EV charging points. The hotel’s onsite restaurant and bar, ISCA, emphasises the use of locally-sourced ingredients, collaborating with regional farms and producers to offer responsible dining options.

The voco Zeal Exeter Science Park is the first building in the United Kingdom that has used the Solarlab vertical photovoltaic panels as a rainscreen cladding system. It also follows the Passivhaus standard for ultra-low energy buildings and uses adiabatic cooling and heat reversible heat pumps to reduce energy usage.

In line with voco’s commitment to sustainability, voco Zeal Exeter Science Park was constructed using materials chosen for their sustainable characteristics. For example, it used Ecocrete during construction, a low carbon concrete with up to 85 percent less CO2 than CEM1 (100 percent cement).

Joanna Kurowska, vice president, managing director, United Kingdom and Ireland, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “With a growing number of travelers seeking responsible travel options, we are delighted to open voco Zeal Exeter Science Park. The hotel will bring a new sustainable hotel offer to our U.K. portfolio and build on our commitment to provide exceptional experiences for our guests. Together with Zeal Hotels, voco Zeal Exeter Science Park helps set the standards for net zero carbon hotels and marks a pivotal step towards a more sustainable future in hospitality, aligned with IHG’s Journey to Tomorrow responsible business plan. By inspiring both industry leaders and our guests, we are demonstrating how comfort and sustainability can successfully coexist, benefiting both the environment and the communities we serve.”

Tim Wheeldon, founding director, Zeal Hotels, said, “I am incredibly proud of the team behind the voco Zeal Exeter Science Park, who have worked hard to bring the Zeal Hotels vision to fruition. Our partnerships with IHG Hotels & Resorts and Valor Hospitality have been crucial throughout the development process, and we are excited to launch this new sustainable hotel. It has been more than a decade since we founded Zeal Hotels, with the intention of helping the hotel sector be net zero carbon by 2050. The decision to build our net zero hotel reflects our commitment to combating climate change and reducing our carbon footprint. By harnessing renewable energy sources, implementing energy-efficient designs, and utilizing innovative technology, we have created a space that not only provides comfort and luxury but also prioritizes environmental responsibility. We are looking forward to sharing our knowledge with others to help accelerate the net zero carbon process across the sector.”

Brian McCarthy, managing director, Valor Hospitality, said, “Valor has been a successful partner with IHG for over 10 years in the United Kingdom. We are really pleased to be working with them on this first branded net zero carbon hotel. … voco Zeal Exeter Science Park is dedicated to supporting and forging links with its community, working closely with the Science Park and local students. The hotel aims to serve as a centre for knowledge, sharing insights on sustainable hotel construction and operations, and fostering a culture of learning.”