COLORADO SPRINGS—Red Roof announced a collaboration with HotelKey on an advanced enterprise hospitality platform that further enhances Red Roof’s cloud-based technology across its more than 675 properties nationwide. The platform will increase efficiency, optimize operations, and enhance guest experience through property management, central reservations, inventory management, loyalty integration, and a rich suite of other products. LODGING is attending the Red Roof’s 2022 Brand Conference, where the partnership was the release. This year’s brand conference marks the kickoff for Red Roof’s 50th anniversary.

“The impact of this state-of-the-art system for both our franchisees and guests underscores our commitment to delivering the best experience and value in the lodging industry,” said George Limbert, Red Roof president. “HotelKey’s technology builds upon our legacy programs providing the most effective solutions to help franchisees streamline operations and ultimately benefit our guests.”

This partnership enables franchisees to manage their properties from any device: desktop, tablet, or mobile. To bolster information exchange, HotelKey enhances integration with third-party OTAs. The software also integrates hotel operations, including the front desk, accounts receivable, housekeeping and maintenance, point of sale, and inventory management.

“A major benefit of HotelKey’s platform is its user-friendly, self-guided training technology,” said Ted Hutchins, Red Roof chief information officer. “This is a game changer for front desk managers and will simplify onboarding and ongoing training.”

“HotelKey is committed to building state-of-the-art products for the hospitality industry, and our partnership with Red Roof provides a robust next-generation enterprise platform to support the brand’s franchise community,” said Aditya Thyagarajan, co-founder and president at HotelKey. “Our collaboration with Red Roof reflects what they are known for: genuine relationships, real results, which we are leveraging to ultimately benefit their franchisees and guests.”

Fareed Ahmad, co-founder and CEO at HotelKey added, “At HotelKey, since the inception, we’ve purpose-built our hospitality platform for the enterprise chains. Our platform is not only full of enterprise-grade features and functionality; it also enables our enterprise clients to build and compose new proprietary guest experiences using our core platform APIs. We’re very excited to welcome 675 Red Roof properties to experience our platform and enable the Red Roof brand to build new experiences using our core platform. Moreover, the partnership will also allow us to build a hospitality-native loyalty system, which will become a standard offering for our current and future clients.”