An Immersive Cultural Experience

Choctaw Landing—the Choctaw Nation’s newest luxury resort and casino—is located about an hour north of the Oklahoma/Texas border and offers numerous amenities for guests to unwind and regenerate, including a pool area with nine cabanas, two hot tubs, and three fire pits; a fitness center; and a casino with 600 slot machines. Groups have more than 4,300 square feet of meeting space at their disposal, as well as a 125-capacity outdoor amphitheater for special events. Tuklo Grill showcases “Oklahoma-meets-Southern” cuisine with items such as hand-carved Choctaw Beef steaks, fried chicken, and catfish with slow-simmered collard greens. Three outdoor dining/bar venues, an onsite deli, and a Starbucks round out the F&B offerings. Choctaw culture is represented through the work of more than 20 Choctaw artists from around the country who were commissioned to create original artwork for the resort, which includes 40 pieces of artwork in public spaces, two large exterior sculptures, and 600 pieces of artwork throughout the guestrooms. A standout is Choctaw artist Gene Smith’s interactive circular steel sculpture for the entrance of Choctaw Landing that will feature Choctaw Social Dancers who invite guests to join in. The new $238 million Choctaw Landing resort is also an economic driver in southeast Oklahoma, creating more than 400 jobs and an estimated $95 million in economic impact.