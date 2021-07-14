Hyatt Hotel Nue Receives Bridge Loan from Columbia Pacific Advisors

LOS ANGELES—Columbia Pacific Advisors’ Bridge Lending, a platform within Columbia Pacific Advisors, has provided a $27 million construction completion bridge loan to recapitalize the Hyatt Hotel Nue in Los Angeles.

The hotel features 64 guestrooms and will include a ground floor lobby and restaurant, rooftop bar, contemporary lounge, and pool area, as well as an underground parking garage. The concept is part of the Hyatt Unbound collection, which caters to business travelers and tourists seeking a social experience. Situated between Hollywood Boulevard and Sunset Boulevard, the seven-story boutique-style hotel’s location is within easy walking distance to popular restaurants, bars, shopping, and tourist destinations.

“Luxury boutique hotels that focus primarily on leisure-driven markets have generally fared better and are expected to recover sooner than properties that are more reliant on convention or group revenue,” noted Eric Jordan, senior vice president of real estate lending at Columbia Pacific Advisors. “With cities returning to normal and travelers planning for life back on the road, the Hyatt Hotel Nue should benefit from these trends due to its focus on tourists and locals and its well-timed opening targeted for the end of the year.”

Advertisement

The Hyatt Hotel Nue is owned by S3D Partners, LLC, a family-run business led by Jayesh Kumar, who has more than 22 years of experience in investing, developing, and operating hotels. The group currently owns or maintains an interest in 12 other hotels throughout California and Texas.

“We are very pleased to have closed on our financing with Columbia Pacific Advisors. In spite of the challenges imposed by COVID, the Columbia Pacific team recognized the unique opportunity presented by this project and worked tirelessly with our team to close this loan. We look forward to embarking on this journey together and are thrilled to bring this high-quality, modern boutique hotel to Hollywood later this year. Special thanks to Jaz Pirvani and the Campaign Capital team for their efforts in securing this loan.” said Jayesh Kumar, CEO of S3D Partners, LLC.