Radisson Hotel West Memphis Opens Near Tennessee Border

MINNEAPOLIS —Radisson Hotel Group Americas opened a Radisson in the heart of Memphis. Radisson Hotel West Memphis is just a quick drive from Beale Street, home of the blues and the birthplace of rock and roll. Across the Mississippi River from downtown Memphis near the Tennessee border, the hotel’s convenient, centralized location offers guests easy access to all the city’s best.

Whether traveling alone for a work meeting or hoping to experience downtown Memphis with a group, the hotel’s 121 guestrooms and suites are ideal for travelers of all kinds. Rooms with a sleeper sofa, separate living space, full-size fridge, and in-suite kitchenette are among the room features available. The variety of onsite amenities include an outdoor pool, fitness center, 24-hour business center, and room service, as well as a complimentary shuttle service to and from downtown.

In addition to room service, guests have access to the hotel’s onsite bar and restaurant that serves American cuisine with a southern flair. Travelers are also provided a complimentary breakfast to kick-start their day of activities. Just 20 minutes from the Memphis International Airport (MEM), Radisson Hotel West Memphis hosts corporate functions and special events. The hotel features an onsite convention center that occupies over 10,000 square feet of meeting space, including a boardroom for smaller gatherings.

“Memphis is a vibrant city catering to both business and leisure travelers,” said Aly El-Bassuni, chief operating officer, Radisson Hotel Group Americas. “We are excited to open this phenomenal hotel that provides an elevated experience to everyone visiting Memphis. This opening demonstrates our continued growth throughout a turbulent time for the hospitality industry and how the incredible hotel teams at Radisson Hotel Group Americas are ready to serve their guests as travel begins to resume.”

There are many nearby attractions for guests to check out while staying at the hotel. Elvis Presley fans will not want to miss seeing Graceland, home of The King’s Jungle Room. Visitors can also experience history at the National Civil Rights Museum or enjoy at a Grizzlies basketball game at FedExForum. For corporate travelers, the hotel is near the headquarters for both FedEx and AutoZone.

“We are very excited to open our doors as West Memphis’ first and only upscale full-service hotel,” said Anup Narsi, operating partner of Radisson Hotel West Memphis. “From the modern design to our exceptional amenities, we have truly enjoyed working alongside Radisson Hotel Group Americas to open this beautiful hotel. Memphis is a must-visit city, and we will provide an unforgettable experience for everyone who makes their way to our home.”

Radisson Hotel West Memphis is implementing the Radisson Hotels Americas Safety Protocol to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out. The cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, an inspection, verification, testing, and certification company.