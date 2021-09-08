Radisson Hotel Group Updated Growth Plan at IHIF 2021

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Radisson Hotel Group (RHG) with the support of its shareholders Jin Jiang and Sino-Ceef has remained committed to its five-year transformation plan with targeted investment in assets, revenue management, and IT systems, which allows it to deliver GOP.

RHG’s strategic transformation and development plan has ensured that it is ready for the rebound from COVID-19 and has led to growth with 250 signings worldwide. In EMEA, RHG announced more than 100 hotels in markets like the United Kingdom, Italy, the DACH region, North Africa, and Saudi Arabia. RHG counts over 1,600 hotels worldwide in 120 countries.

Since the launch of its new brand architecture in 2018, the Radisson Collection portfolio has grown to over 40 properties in Paris, London, Milan, Venice, Seville, Casablanca, Moscow, Bodrum, and Shanghai. Radisson Collection is also arriving in Berlin later this year following a transformation of the Radisson Blu Hotel. Radisson Blu is the biggest upper-upscale brand in Europe and counts a total global portfolio of over 410 hotels. The Radisson brand expanded with 35 signings joining the brand’s total footprint of 290 hotels, and Radisson RED grew to 66 hotels worldwide. RHG’s latest conversion-focused brand, Radisson Individuals, has expanded its presence to 20 properties worldwide. RHG also further strengthened its position in the resort and serviced apartments sectors where it is aiming at doubling its portfolio in the next five years.

Following the launch of hybrid rooms and hybrid meetings, the company also announced initiatives such as convertible rooms, a concept that gives owners the option to integrate flexibility in their assets and to respond to relevant space usage in each market.

Looking to the future, RHG has a growth strategy that aims to have 115,000 rooms in the market in EMEA by 2025. In APAC, RHG has a growth plan led by expansion in China where the portfolio will grow to 1,000 hotels in operation and under development in the next five years together with Jing Jiang.

Federico J. González, CEO, said, “We remain prudently optimistic about full recovery in 2022 as governments are deciding on ways to sustainably reopen travel. The in-depth business transformation we started before the pandemic with our five-year plan makes us ready for the rebound as we continue to respond to new demands in the market and grow significantly in APAC and EMEA.”

And Elie Younes, chief development officer, said, “Since the start of 2021, we signed over 45 new hotels with 7,000 rooms across EMEA where Radisson Blu celebrates a decade as the largest upper-upscale brand. Our continued expansion demonstrates the relevance of our brands and the trust of our owners. In Asia Pacific, the strong backing of our owners, Jin Jiang, and Sino-Ceef, is facilitating the acceleration of our growth trajectory, especially in China.”