Radisson Hotel Group Adds Six Hotels and Conversions in the Americas

MIAMI—At its Americas Business Conference in Miami, Radisson Hotel Group introduced six hotels set to join its Americas portfolio, which include one Radisson RED and three Radisson Blu hotels. The announcement aligns with the growth strategy outlined in the company’s five-year plan. The signings and conversions span from the Great Plains to the West Coast.

“Last year at our conference, we shared our plans for expansion and how we will further establish the Radisson Blu and Radisson RED brands in the Americas,” said John M. Kidd, chief executive officer and chief operating officer, Radisson Hospitality, Inc. “Seeing our vision come to fruition is very rewarding, along with introducing our brands to new markets allowing more guests to experience our exceptional hospitality. Due to the hard work of our development and operations teams, as well as our incredible owners who believe in our brands, we are building a remarkable future for Radisson Hotel Group.”

Radisson RED San Francisco Airport

Radisson RED is adding Radisson RED San Francisco Airport to its portfolio. The new-build hotel will include 130 guestrooms, the brand’s restaurant, OUIBar + KTCHN, and a fitness center. The hotel is anticipated to open in Q4 2022.

Advertisement

Radisson Blu Hotel Fargo

Radisson Blu is growing in the Midwest with the addition of Radisson Blu Hotel Fargo. Currently under the Radisson flag, the hotel will undergo a conversion to offer all the upper upscale amenities and services of the Radisson Blu brand. The hotel will include 151 guestrooms and suites, an onsite restaurant and lounge, fitness center, whirlpool, and 5,000 square feet of flexible meeting space. Located in Downtown Fargo, the property is one block from the city’s entertainment and nightlife and connected by skyway to the Fargo Civic Center. The hotel also serves as a central location for North Dakota State University, Minnesota State University Moorhead, and Concordia College. Radisson Blu Fargo is anticipated to open Q1 2020.

Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, North Little Rock, Arkansas

Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, North Little Rock, Arkansas is planning to open in Q3 2019. This hotel is owned by Nupen Patel—it marks Patel’s sixth hotel with Radisson Hotel Group and his fourth signing with the company in the last 12 months. The 141-room and suite hotel will undergo a $3 million renovation to feature the brand’s latest Generation 4 design concept. Guests will have access to a complimentary breakfast, an onsite restaurant, pool, fitness center, and business center.

The other additions to Radisson Hotel Group’s Americas portfolio include Radisson Blu Grenada Beach Resort, a conversion from a Radisson hotel and Radisson Blu’s first hotel in the Caribbean, which will re-open in December 2020; Radisson Blu Admiral Hotel Toronto-Harbourfront, Canada’s first Radisson Blu is set to open later this year; and Radisson Plaza Hotel Del Bosque in the Lima Providence of Peru, which is planning to open April 2019.