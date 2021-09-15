MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota—Radisson Hotel Group Americas is setting its sights on a new corporate office location within the West End of St. Louis Park, Minnesota. Following the company’s Americas Business launch, it’s moving from the Carlson Towers in Minnetonka, Minnesota, to the West End corporate office building in early 2022. The building is the first new construction office building in the Twin Cities in the last decade. Nearby shopping, restaurants, and bars, the West End location provides convenience for employees to run errands, grab lunch, or get together with colleagues after work hours. The Radisson Hotel Group Americas logo on the top of the building will establish the company’s presence in its new home.

Located on the seventh floor of the building, construction has begun on the nearly 35,000 square feet of space that was specifically designed for the needs of Radisson Hotel Group Americas and its employees. Minneapolis based and woman-owned architecture firm, Studio BV, designed the office floor by incorporating elements from each brand within the company’s portfolio. Having all employees on the same floor will promote collaboration while providing a variety of meeting spaces with boardrooms, huddles areas, and small focus rooms. The company will also leverage technology for video conferencing capabilities to accommodate a hybrid work model. Additionally, the office offers amenities including a lounge and game room. The building also has a fitness center, bike storage area, and a rooftop.

“The timing is perfect for a fresh start at a new and exciting home base for our corporate headquarters on the heels of our Americas Business launch,” said Jim Alderman, chief executive officer, Radisson Hotel Group Americas. “Having the opportunity to design our own space to accommodate the current needs of the company as we evolve the way we work to promote creativity, collaboration, and efficiency, will ultimately drive our success. On top of all that, we will be in a phenomenal location offering something for everyone.”

Advertisement

The new office building incorporates the company’s responsible business efforts. While designing its new space, Radisson Hotel Group Americas is using sustainable materials such as bamboo, low chemical fabrics, Cradle to Cradle Silver certified flooring, occupancy sensors throughout the floor, water-efficient fixtures, and LED lighting along with aiming towards becoming a zero-waste office. Creating an inclusive environment is also a priority. Gender neutral bathrooms will be available and there will also be a wellness room to serve as a place of privacy for new mothers or anyone who needs a moment of rest and relaxation.