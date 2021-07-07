Hotel 1000 Names Evolution Hospitality as Manager

SAN CLEMENTE, California—Lighthouse Investments and ESI Ventures with equity financing from Kildare Partners has acquired the Hotel 1000 in Seattle and has selected Evolution Hospitality, the lifestyle operating division of Aimbridge Hospitality, to manage the hotel.

The partnership plans to improve areas of the hotel including the spa, a new lobby lounge bar, bathrooms, and the golf simulator in partnership with a golf simulator company for an activated entertainment space.

Located in the heart of downtown Seattle, Hotel 1000 is next to major attractions including the Pike Place Market, Space Needle, and the recently improved Seattle waterfront. The property embraces modernism while offering comfort and practicality with large windows offering water or city views. Modern design in the 120 guestrooms and suites are enhanced with amenities including large bathrooms with pedestal bathtubs and glass showers, complimentary internet, linens, custom furnishings, and mini refrigerators.

Seven flexible event rooms, a boardroom, and an all-weather greenhouse terrace add up to 9,100 square feet of meeting and event space for guests to create memorable gatherings of all sizes and occasions. The property’s other amenities include a wine cellar, a fitness center, on-site valet parking, and spa with multiple treatment rooms, lockers with a dry sauna, and salon services.

The All Water Seafood & Oyster Bar is the property’s onsite restaurant serving fresh Seattle seafood and is available for private dining for groups up to 35. For guests looking to relax, the Hotel 1000’s full-service spa provides treatments using EmerginC and Knesko products in addition to a relaxation lounge and sauna.