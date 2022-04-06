Quirk Hotels Selects Retro Hospitality as Manager

RICHMOND, Virginia—Retro Hospitality has announced that it has been selected as the management company for Quirk Hotel Richmond and Quirk Hotel Charlottesville, starting April 1, 2022. Quirk’s management contract with Hyatt Hotels ended on March 31. Retro Hospitality’s scope of work is an extension of the two company’s ongoing partnerships. Retro Hospitality and its principal, Paul Cooper, have worked with Quirk Hotels since conception, most recently serving as asset manager.

“We have lived the Quirk brand, and been stewards and champions of the Quirk brand, since inception,” said Paul Cooper, Retro Hospitality CEO. “We are honored to assume management, and we firmly believe that our philosophy of local-focused, local-led programming and partnerships will enable both Quirk properties to continue to flourish.”

Quirk Richmond, a 73-room boutique hotel on Broad Street in Richmond, Virginia’s Downtown Arts District, opened in 2015. Local entrepreneurs Ted and Katie Ukrop from Quirk Hotel developed the Richmond property, opening it in time for the 2015 UCI Road World Championships. In 2020 they opened a second property, Quirk Charlottesville. The 80-room hotel sits on the university town’s Main Street, between the University of Virginia and Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

“We want both Quirk hotels to reflect and celebrate their local communities, which is why we selected Retro Hospitality as our new management company. As a Richmond-based business, Retro’s experience in the boutique hotel space and their local expertise will help us continue to elevate the Quirk Brand, focusing on the guest experience and the arts. We are excited about Retro Hospitality’s commitment to our communities, the extent of their network, and their ability to bring us best-in-class operations,” shared Ted Ukrop.