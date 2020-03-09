Quirk Hotel Opens Second Rendition in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHICAGO — Hyatt Hotels Corporation recently announced the opening of Quirk Hotel Charlottesville in Charlottesville, Virginia—the first boutique hotel with a focus on curated art in the city’s historic downtown. Quirk Hotel Charlottesville is the second rendition of the Quirk Hotel concept within the Destination Hotels collection, with its original location in Richmond, Va. The Charlottesville hotel has a new signature dining concept, a rooftop bar, an indoor lobby lounge, two ballrooms, an in-house art gallery, and two historic homes surrounding the property.

“After opening Quirk Hotel Richmond in September 2015, we are excited to bring to life our gallery concept and beautiful hotel amenities into a new, charming Virginia city,” said Kate Ukrop, co-owner of Quirk Hotel Charlottesville alongside her husband, Ted. “Alongside

the Quirk Gallery in Richmond, I am looking forward to also being the director of Quirk Gallery in Charlottesville, continuing to make art more accessible for guests across the Destination Hotels brand.”

Quirk Hotel Charlottesville features original works of contemporary art by renowned artists, some of which can be purchased at Quirk Gallery. The locally curated, bi-level gallery, features local, regional, and national artists, and serves as a gathering place for artist talks, classes, and openings, as well as private events. Above the gallery, the retail shop provides a curated selection of artisan gifts and hosts seasonal trunk shows and art workshops.

The concept for Quirk Hotel Charlottesville stemmed from the desire to use art and history as central design elements to spark curiosity and conversation. This vision was realized by building a main hotel around two street-facing homes that date back to the 19th century. Incorporating the historic red and beige brick homes at 501 West Main St. and 503 Main St., respectively, Quirk Hotel Charlottesville embodies the Quirk Hotel reputation for “uncommon accommodations.”

Designed by national architecture and interior design studio ARCHITECTUREFIRM, the 80-room hotel showcases a minimalist, contemporary design, elevated by gold accents. Each guestroom has a signature look, including original artwork throughout, floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and downtown Charlottesville, minibars with locally sourced goods, and custom headboards designed for Quirk Hotel Charlottesville.

In juxtaposition to the contemporary art and design inside the main property building, the two 19th century historic farm homes resemble art relics of Charlottesville’s years past. Plans for the Vernacular style Red Brick House include a café and a barrel-aged spirits bar, set to open in late April. The Federal-style Beige Brick House is home to Laurie Nicole’s upscale beauty salon on the main floor, while the upstairs will be repurposed into a private room and loft suite.

The Pink Grouse is Quirk Hotel Charlottesville’s all-day, 65-seat signature restaurant, featuring the hyper-seasonal cuisine of Chef David Dunlap. Wth an exposition kitchen, the restaurant provides a private dining room surrounded by a stocked wine wall and an open-air courtyard for warmer months. Dinner service emphasizes roasted and braised family-style dishes, alongside local produce, small plates, and house-made pastas.

The Lobby Bar offers a playful cocktail menu with unique takes on classic beverages, as well as creative mocktails using house-made shrubs and elixirs. The wine list features local bottles from Charlottesville’s grape-growing neighbors, encouraging exploration of the nearby wine country.

Quirk Rooftop, set to open April 20, will be an all-day space offering views of the city and rustic Italian cooking with a menu of thin-crust pizzas, oven-fired vegetables, baked pastas, charcuterie and domestic cheeses, and a curated cocktail program with locally sourced craft beer and a selection of wine from around the world. Throughout the year, the rooftop’s outdoor firepits will serve as the backdrop to seasonal programming such as alfresco movies, rooftop igloos, and a “DIY” Aperol Spritz bar.

Quirk Café will be located on the ground floor of the Red Brick House when it opens. With coffee as the focal point, the café will serve a variety of options including lattes, cold brew on tap, tea, smoothies, and house-made pastries. Quirk Café will also be home to a selection of local goods to take home, from Quirk house blend coffee to Virginia peanuts, and a rotating selection of pickled goods and homemade sauces.

Bobboo is a cigar bar with barrel-aged spirits from around the world, including private reserve and locally distilled whiskeys, alongside a variety of cigars that can be enjoyed on the porch.

Quirk Hotel Charlottesville offers 11,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, with an eclectic mix of venues—from the private dining room at The Pink Grouse to the art gallery space. During warmer months, groups can choose from the Rooftop, an alfresco film screening pavilion, and the bi-level, plant-adorned side yard space. A private room and loft suite will be available in the Beige Brick House.

Quirk Hotel Charlottesville has partnered with Laurie Nicole’s upscale beauty salon, located on the main floor of the Beige Brick House, to offer guests massages, manicures and pedicures, and medical spa treatments.

