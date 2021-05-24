



Hoteliers have accelerated their adoption of technology in recent years, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and within the guestroom, where travelers are increasingly spending more of their time. Local restrictions and social distancing guidelines have limited guests’ options for on- and off-property activities like visiting restaurants and bars, enjoying local attractions like museums and in-store shopping, and relaxing or working in common areas. In the privacy of their rooms, guests have turned to entertainment, finding comfort in their ability to access the same content they stream or tune into at home. Guestroom entertainment has been solidified as a key contributor to guest satisfaction, and this is expected to continue as restrictions are lifted and travel ramps up. Thanks to the rapid evolution of technology, available integrations, and the plethora of content, hoteliers today have a range of options to build an in-room experience that meets the demands of their guests and their businesses. What’s more, third-party providers have leveraged technology to streamline the rollout of new solutions, allowing owners and operators to upgrade their in-room experience at scale with speed and ease.

