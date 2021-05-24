Element Philadelphia Opens as the First Element in the City

Element Hotels—part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 brands and designed for today’s healthy, active traveler—announced the opening of Element Philadelphia, marking the brand’s debut in the city. Developed by Conshohoken-based Chestlen Development, the hotel will be the newest addition to Philadelphia’s hospitality scene. Designed with a focus on sustainability and wellbeing, Element is ideal for families, groups, and business travelers who want to maintain a balanced lifestyle while on the road.

“Bringing the Element brand to Philadelphia was a strategic decision to appeal to the wellness-minded modern traveler, who is looking for self-sufficiency, more space to recharge, and amenities that align with their lifestyle,” stated Edward Baten, complex general manager, Element Philadelphia. “As the needs of travel, work, and leisure have evolved over the last year, our offering is better suited than ever before to welcome guests with a range of work and life demands. Our flexible accommodations will open at a time when it’s needed most for leisure and business travelers alike.”

Element Hotels outlines a longer stay experience with a design philosophy that encourages guests to recharge and find focus. This approach is seen throughout Element Philadelphia, the brand’s largest property globally. The hotel’s 460 bright and modern guestrooms are positioned in an ideal Center City location and have views of Philadelphia’s historic architecture and skyline. The sunlit sky lobby will offer open seating for work and relaxation, and a range of safe, socially distanced amenities for guests to use. Fully equipped kitchens in every room, a business center, Motion Fitness center, and guest laundry services create flexible work-from-anywhere possibilities.

At Element Philadelphia, guests will be energized with a food and beverage program that prioritizes fresh, healthy ingredients. A complimentary Rise breakfast starts the day and the Relax evening reception invites guests to unwind together in the Sky Lobby. Balanced grab-and-go meals, snacks, and beverages are available from the Restore gourmet pantry, which features products from local producers. In addition, guests are invited to eat well from the comfort of their own room. With kitchens stocked with everything needed to create a home-cooked meal, Element hopes to inspire guests by introducing local culinary and nutritional voices to provide easy-to-follow recipes. These digital recipes and meal ideas, which will be accessible via in-room QR codes and in pre-arrival emails, will feature fresh, local ingredients that can be picked up at iconic neighborhood markets such as Di Bruno Brothers and Reading Terminal Market.

Designed to get visitors moving, Element Philadelphia features a Bikes to Borrow program with its Priority Bicycles in Element green. The Bikes to Borrow program provides suggested routes to help guests experience the city’s history, art, or nearby bike trails.

Whether on two wheels or walking with a four-legged friend, Element encourages guests and their pets to explore more. Element’s pet-friendly program includes a signature dog bed, treats, water bowls, eco-friendly clean-up supplies, and more for travelers visiting with pets.

Element Philadelphia offers more space for guests to live their lives in rooms ranging in size from a standard guestroom to deluxe and executive guestrooms to one-bedroom suites. The signature Westin Heavenly beds and spa-inspired bathrooms feature rain showers designed to infuse a sense of calm.

Element is proud to be green from the ground up and has built a smart place to stay. When choosing materials, Element Philadelphia’s design team developed an eco-friendly, sustainable design that improves hotel air quality, minimizes pollutants and chemicals, and gives guests ample access to natural light, resulting in a cleaner, healthier environment. The hotel also integrates eco-friendly materials and practices into its design in a variety of ways, including:

Electric vehicle charging stations

Guestrooms featuring carpets with up to 100 percent recycled content

Wall art mounted on a base made from recycled tires

Walls featuring low-VOC (volatile organic compounds) paints

Bathrooms featuring low-flow faucets and fixtures

Silverware and glassware provided, minimizing single-use plastics and disposable waste

Recycling is made easy with bins in every guestroom and throughout public spaces

Filtered water is available in all guestrooms and in the public spaces through a dispenser unit

Element Philadelphia uses only 100 percent recycled postconsumer wastepaper for all printing and stationery needs

Element Philadelphia will soon provide access to over 45,000 square feet of purpose-built event space, fully adaptable for the changing dynamics of indoor meetings, events, and celebrations.

Guests of Element Philadelphia can travel with confidence with services adapted for COVID-19, adhering to Marriott’s Commitment to Clean standards throughout their stay, including contactless check-in, social distancing, increased cleanliness protocols, and new UV-light cleaning technologies.