PM Hotel Group Continues Portfolio Growth with Hyatt Regency Brand

Chevy Chase, Md.- Hotel management company PM Hotel Group is expanding their relationship with Hyatt Hotels Corporation and assuming management of the 316-room Hyatt Regency Fairfax. This signals the continued evolution of the company’s portfolio, which now includes 2 Hyatt brands, a collection of independent and historic properties, and 20 distinct Hilton and Marriott brands.

“Hyatt Regency and the brand’s commitment to caring for its people – both guests and team members – are perfectly aligned with our values at PM Hotel Group. We are thrilled to extend our relationship with Hyatt, and we are excited to welcome the Hyatt Regency Fairfax team to our family,” said PM Hotel Group president, Joseph Bojanowski.

Located in Fairfax, Virginia, the hotel is just minutes from Washington, D.C., and the capital’s famed sights. Recently renovated, the Hyatt Regency Fairfax offers nearly 10,000 square feet of meeting space for both corporate meetings and social celebrations.

An innovative leader in hotel management, PM Hotel Group was recently recognized as a Best Place to Work in the hospitality industry. Passionate about creating a people-first culture, PM Hotel Group is focused on achieving financial objectives for its owners while delivering truly memorable travel experiences for its guests.