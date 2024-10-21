3 Lost Hotel Keys Scenarios and Key Control Remedies

For such a small item, a lost key can wreak havoc on hotel security and profitability. Rekeying can cost thousands of dollars, and if theft is involved, factor in the cost of replacing stolen inventory items. Although electronic keys have replaced traditional hotel room keys, there are still hundreds of physical keys on site at any hotel belonging to housekeeping, facilities, security, shipping and receiving, restaurant services, and a variety of other departments.

The following three scenarios involving lost or misused keys in hotels are fictitious, yet they may have happened again and again. Key control policies are essential for every hotel. Read on to find out how investing in electronic key control mitigates lost key incidents while improving physical and access control security:

Lost Hotel Keys Incident #1:

A hotel employee went to get gas during their lunch break and unfortunately had their car stolen with their work keys and ID badge in the car. To avoid fallout and potential security breaches, the hotel refitted the locks and keys involved, which cost thousands of dollars.

Key Control Remedy: A new key control policy rule using an electronic key control system.

Key control systems save hotels re-keying expenses and potential liability when key control policy rules are in place to always return work keys to an electronic key control cabinet before leaving the building. At the beginning of the workday, hotel employees enter their credentials into the key control system where their keys light up and are obtained within a few seconds. At the end of the workday keys are simply returned to the key control cabinet where they remain until they are needed the next day. Keys are always secured and tracked, and since they do not leave the premises, the likelihood of them being lost or stolen is reduced.

Lost Hotel Keys Incident #2:

A new hotel kitchen staff member used an unsecured key to access a supply cabinet and stole a set of infrequently used, expensive kitchen knives. Due to the ebb and flow of employees within the area and new employees being hired and others leaving, it was difficult to find out who the culprit was once the knives were discovered missing.

Key Control Remedy: Secure the kitchen supply closet keys in the key control system and assign those keys to authorized individuals only and schedule when they can be used. This significantly improves accountability and provides asset management with an audit trail.

Since electronic key control systems record every key transaction, it is easy to track all keys, when and where employees are using them, and for what purposes. In this case, the hotel key control administrator can grant permission to kitchen staff members to use specific keys for a specific purpose at a specific time for a specific duty. At the end of work shifts, keys must be returned to the system. Audit trail reports can be downloaded at any time to review key usage.

Lost Hotel Keys Incident #3:

The hotel facilities manager supplied keys to an electrical contractor who needed to access several rooms to make repairs. Over the weekend, the contractor and crew returned to complete the work. After the work was completed, the contractor did a walk through with the facilities manager. When handing in the keys, the contractor confessed that one key was missing and was going to check with the crew to see if someone pocketed it inadvertently.

Key Control Remedy: Assign specific keys to contractors and temporary employees through the key control system, which must always be returned at the end of each day. Keys are always secured and tracked and are always available when needed. After the work is completed, credentials and permissions for the contractor can easily be removed from the system or changed.

Electronic key control systems replace the need to manually hand out keys to contractors which adds accountability. Contractors gain temporary access to the keys they are authorized to use during specific time periods. In this case, the contractor enters credentials into the system at the beginning of the workday and removes the needed key. Protocols can even be set up so that keys are returned to the system during lunch and then retrieved when work resumes after lunch. The key control system records key usage, allowing administrators to track a worker’s activities to ensure accountability.

Electronic key control systems are designed to authenticate and verify all users and keys, ensuring that every key is accounted for. Time management and productivity improve when employees are not searching for missing keys. Overall, electronic key control systems are a great investment for hotels as they provide greater security, save money, and help to keep everyone on site safer and more secure.

