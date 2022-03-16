SAN FRANCISCO—Sightline Hospitality announced the addition of three independent hotels to their growing management portfolio. All three properties—evo Hotel, The English Hotel, and Radio Tower and Hotel—bring their own stories and concepts to the Sightline portfolio.

evo Hotel

The evo Hotel opened on February 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah’s Granary District. evo has expanded its brand in this lodging experience with a hub for the neighborhood and serves as a launchpad for exploring outdoor recreation options, including national parks, ski resorts, hiking trails, and more. Part of Campus Salt Lake, the campus brings together a gathering place for the community. Campus Salt Lake also features a 100,000 square foot evo store, Bouldering Project gym including climbing walls, guided yoga, and fitness classes, All Together Skatepark, Level Nine Sports, restaurant, coffee shop, and more.

The English Hotel

The English Hotel recently opened on February 22, 2022. Chef Todd English has built The English Hotel concept in the arts district of Las Vegas. Embracing the concept, every element of the hotel is crafted for an experience. Guests are invited to go behind the scenes with English and see what happens in the kitchen. With a pool deck and evening restaurant-to-lounge transition, guests can enjoy continuous live entertainment throughout the day and night. The English Hotel is affiliated with Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio brand, which allows the hotel concept to engage with consumers by leveraging Tribute’s booking engine and brand loyalty.

Radio Tower and Hotel

Radio Tower and Hotel is expected to open on June 16, 2022. This 22-story mixed-use development is located in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City. Designed as a series of stacked blocks, the building features a ceramic brick façade that breaks away into eight volumes, each with its own distinct color. Drawing inspiration from the diversity and vibrancy of the existing community, the colors start with lime green and yellow, then transition into subdued blue, red, orange, teal, and magenta. Along with the hotel space, the building has lofts, office space, and event space.

“We want to accentuate the existing positives of each brand on a hospitality level,” says Kirk Pederson, president of Sightline Hospitality. “Whether staying in branded, soft-branded, or independent hotels, guests are seeking out experiences. Each of these hotels fills that experiential desire in its own unique way. We are so excited to add each of them to our growing management portfolio.”

Along with management experience, Sightline was selected to oversee these three hotels because of the company’s expertise in independent, lifestyle hotel management, and creating experiences.