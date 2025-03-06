DENVER, Colorado—Peregrine Hospitality broadened its platform by adding 26 select-service properties to its management portfolio.

“When we created Peregrine Hospitality last year, our goal was to expand our business beyond resorts and create a broader hospitality platform that includes select-service hotels as an asset class,” said Pete Sams, chief operating officer, Peregrine Hospitality Group. “Our team’s deep expertise in managing top-tier resorts and boutique hotels builds on our unique owner/operator approach and philosophy that allows us to bring the same level of operational excellence to these properties and enhance guest experiences while maximizing performance.”

Over the past year, Peregrine has taken on the management of the majority of Mission Hill’s portfolio of premium select-service and extended-stay hotels, with five transferred assets in February:

Hilton Garden Inn, a 133-key hotel in Temple, Texas

Residence Inn, Waltham and Fairfield Inn & Suites Waltham, a 192-key, single-building, dual-branded hotel in Waltham, Massachusetts

Inn of Naples, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, a recently renovated 100-key property in Naples, Florida

SpringHill Suites Truckee, a 114-key Marriott Bonvoy property with a mix of king and queen suites near Lake Tahoe in California

“There continues to be high investor and consumer demand for well-located select-service hotels,” said Brandon Frederick, senior vice president, operations, select service, Peregrine Hospitality Group. “We’re delighted for the opportunity to extend our management capabilities and expand the portfolio. Peregrine has built an outstanding and experienced team to continue to elevate the brand and capitalize on our strengths, resources, relationships, talent, expertise and knowledge of hospitality management.”

Peregrine’s portfolio of select-service hotels is located across 17 states, particularly in markets driven by year-round education, medical, corporate, and leisure demand. The locations demonstrate Peregrine’s ability to work across mixed-demand markets and deliver consistent service.

The portfolio includes 21 additional select-service properties managed by Peregrine: Element Atlanta Buckhead; SpringHill Suites Atlanta Downtown; Tru by Hilton Atlanta Galleria Ballpark; Home2 Suites by Hilton Blacksburg; Residence Inn Breckenridge; Homewood Suites by Hilton Cathedral City; AC Hotel Clearwater Beach; Courtyard Clearwater Beach; AC Hotel Durham; Courtyard Edison Woodbridge; Home2Suites by Hilton Jacksonville Airport; Hampton Inn & Suites Myrtle Beach/Oceanfront; SpringHill Suites Navarre Beach; Hyatt House Portland Beaverton; Home2 Suites by Hilton Savannah Airport; Aloft Savannah Downtown Historic District; Fairfield Inn & Suites Savannah Downtown Historic District; Holiday Inn Steamboat Springs; La Quinta Inn by Wyndham Steamboat Springs; and The Oread Lawrence, Tapestry Collection by Hilton; Residence Inn Tuscaloosa.