Peloton Closes Precor Acquisition and Expands Hospitality Offerings

Since 2019, Peloton Members have used Peloton’s Hotel Finder to search for properties outfitted with Peloton Bikes in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Germany, to stay connected to classes while away from home. The company values its hotel partners; with the acquisition of Precor is closed, it is expanding the number of travel options available to members.

The new portfolio includes the original Peloton Bike and Precor’s catalog of strength and cardio equipment. Hospitality partners in North America and Europe can now purchase a full suite of equipment to create a fitness experience.

In addition to helping properties create connected fitness experiences, the company also works with hotel partners that offer in-room Peloton Bike experiences, creating a guest experience to stick to fitness goals while traveling. The acquisition of Precor allows the company to expand its hospitality offering and how it works with other commercial spaces.