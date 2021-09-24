Knowland and Amadeus Form Meetings and Events Insights Partnership

ARLINGTON, Virginia—Knowland, an AI-powered meetings and events data provider for hotels, convention and visitor bureaus, and conference centers, and Amadeus, a provider of hospitality technology solutions, announced a partnership to enhance meetings and events insights and increase sales efficiency for hospitality companies focused on growing their share of group revenue as business rebounds.

The partnership will integrate data from the Amadeus Sales and Event Management system with Knowland’s meetings and events database for Knowland customers.

Jeff Bzdawka, CEO, Knowland, said, “Expanding Knowland’s data-as-a-service platform with rich data sources like Amadeus is a key focus for us as we continue to strengthen our ability to empower hospitality decision making by delivering actionable sales insights to fuel growth and profitability.”

The Knowland and Amadeus collaboration will deliver sales efficiency and performance benefits to the hospitality industry in these areas:

Optimize data and enhance quantity when hotels enable the delivery of sales and event data from their Amadeus system directly into the robust Knowland database. The event information is instantly available to supplement market data and enhance account profiles, informing sales teams, and improving decision-making outcomes. Knowland users gain access to available event data covering seven days a week, which overcomes the limitations of physical field reading.

Accelerate focus across the hospitality industry to take advantage of the current window of opportunity to capture group business share as businesses return to in-person meetings and larger events emerge.

Improve efficiency and enhancing sales productivity by leveraging the combined power of the Amadeus—Knowland integration. The need for accurate, timely access to market data is more critical now than ever before. Knowland and Amadeus have partnered to address this challenge by enabling customers to enroll in automated data contribution, streamlining their reporting processes, and providing timely insights to fuel sales decisions by leveraging the two platforms.

Kristi White, chief product officer, Knowland, said, “The connectivity between Amadeus Sales and Event Management and the Knowland platform will allow our customers to gain insight into the data that matters most to them. As the hotel industry turns to new sales models it looks to its data partners to provide the ability to gain thorough insights quickly—that will, in turn, help them become more efficient while increasing profitability.”

Steve Parlin, vice president of partnerships, hospitality, Amadeus said, “We understand the time criticality of providing relevant market insight to hoteliers as they build their recovery strategies. Together with Knowland, we believe this partnership will help hotels boost group revenue by delivering more robust data and, in turn, help our combined customer set make better decisions today and into the future.”