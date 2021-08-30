Omni Bedford Springs Resort Completes Renovation

BEDFORD, Pennsylvania — Omni Bedford Springs Resort announced the completion of a $1.4 million renovation with modern updates to the property, including a new Lobby Bar, Tally Ho Sports Shop, Evitt House Coffee, refreshed fitness center, and more.

Omni Bedford Springs Resort’s new and refreshed spaces provide a guest experience that incorporates modern with traditional and provides the same Bedford hospitality the property is known for. The goal of the renovation was to refresh spaces and create a meeting place and focal point in the lobby. The Lobby Bar, located at the grand staircase, is designed to reflect the history of the property and features a menu of single barrel bourbons and crafted cocktails.

“The new lobby bar welcomes guests to our slice of Americana as soon as they arrive, and it serves as a meeting point where patrons can come and gather throughout the day,” said Dave Nostrand, general manager, Omni Bedford Springs Resort. “Along with a revamped coffee shop, retail space, reading nook, and fitness center, the modernized spaces elevate the guest experience while keeping the traditional roots and feel of the property and quaint downtown.”

Lobby Bar

The newly constructed Lobby Bar at Omni Bedford Springs Resort is the focal point of the hotel. As guests enter the lobby, they are met with a comfortable space to meet and gather over crafted prohibition-inspired cocktails in the traditional setting. The bar is tucked under the grand staircase that is met with cool tones of blues, warm creams, and dark wood hues that nod to the hotel’s history.

Tally Ho Sports Shop

Tally Ho, the name for the carriage that originally brought people to Bedford, serves as a retail outlet and outdoor activity shop. From hiking and fishing to yoga, Tally Ho Sports Shop has all that one needs for outdoor activities. Additionally, guests of the property can access a daily activity list and the yoga studio from within.

Evitt House Coffee

The new onsite café, Evitt House Coffee, has offerings like grab-and-go options, ice cream, and a coffee and beverage selection including STANCE Coffee. As the brand-wide coffee partnership found at Omni Hotels & Resorts nationwide, each cup of STANCE coffee is ethically sourced and tells a story. The ambiance of Evitt House Coffee pays homage to James Buchanan, who frequented Omni Bedford Springs Resort and donned the property the “Summer White House.”

Reading Nook

The former coffee outlet has been transformed into a reading nook that offers a bright space to sit, relax, and indulge in a good book. The transition space leads guests into the indoor pool.

Fitness Center

Omni Bedford Springs Resort’s fitness center has also been revamped. The onsite gym has been moved to a bigger space and features modern equipment including a Peloton and free weight systems.