Accor Joins the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance

Accor, a hospitality group with more than 5,200 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries, joins the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, a global organization that brings together engaged hospitality companies and uses the industry’s collective power to address and tackle key challenges affecting the planet and its people.

Since its creation in 1967, Accor has been developing sustainable travel experiences and investing in enabling positive hospitality experiences with a reduced environmental impact. As part of its ongoing CSR strategy, in 2011 Accor identified 21 areas of business activity where improvements could be made and set policies for measurable actions and goals. These include targets around reducing energy and water consumption, a move towards carbon-neutral buildings, and the promotion of healthier and sustainable food with a reduction of food waste.

The Sustainable Hospitality Alliance drives collaborative action and develops free practical resources and programs to enable the industry with leading hospitality companies and strategic partners to operate responsibly and grow sustainably. Also aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), they commit to pilot continued actions on a range of social and environmental issues including human rights, youth employment, climate action, and water stewardship.

The Alliances’s members make up 25 percent of the global hotel industry by rooms and include 14 hotel companies including Hilton, Hyatt, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, and Radisson Hotel Group. Members are united in a belief that collaboration within the industry can achieve more for societies and the environment as companies work together and use their collective power on issues like improving supply chain standards and mitigating climate change.

Sébastien Bazin, chairman and CEO, Accor, said, “Sustainability and social responsibility are essential to our business. As a global hospitality group, we have a responsibility that goes far beyond our own impacts and it’s our role to shape the future of travel and take care of our planet and the communities in which we operate. We believe working together as an industry on sustainability makes us stronger and is the most effective way in finding new ways to contributing positively to the environment and the local communities globally. We are joining Sustainable Hospitality Alliance with an open and collaborative mindset and look forward to working with the other leaders in the industry to drive the pace of change.”

Madhu Rajesh, CEO of Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, said, “We are delighted to welcome Accor to our membership. The Group’s expertise and commitment towards sustainability will make a valuable addition to the best practices of our existing members. We look forward to collaborating with them on the leading global issues to ensure that the hospitality industry is striving for a lasting positive impact on our planet and its people.”

Sébastien Bazin, chairman and CEO, Accor, with Brune Poirson, chief sustainability officer, Accor, formally announced their membership at the Arabian & African Hospitality Investment Conference on September 21, 2021, during Hard Talk with Sébastien Bazin “Sustainable hospitality challenge.”