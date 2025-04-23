ATLANTA, Georgia—Peachtree Group has received its I-956F approval from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency that oversees the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, for the currently under-construction SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Bryce Canyon, Utah.

The I-956F approval, granted by USCIS, marks a significant step in Peachtree’s ongoing efforts to facilitate investment opportunities through the EB-5 program, which is designed to promote economic growth and job creation in the U.S.

“Securing USCIS approval for this project marks an important milestone,” said Adam Greene, executive vice president of EB-5 at Peachtree. “It highlights our continued focus on structuring and originating capital for high-quality developments that generate economic impact and long-term value for investors and communities.”

Peachtree originated $16.95 million in floating-rate construction financing over a three-year term for the development of a 127-room SpringHill Suites in Bryce Canyon, Utah. The hotel will be located about 10 minutes from Bryce Canyon National Park. The hotel is expected to be completed by mid-2025.

This marks Peachtree’s third hotel development that has received I-956F approval; the company previously secured it for its Home2 Suites by Hilton development in Boone, North Carolina, and TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Palmdale, California.

“With strong travel demand, limited new supply and favorable market tailwinds, well-located, newly developed assets are positioned to outperform their competitive set,” said Greene. “Construction is already underway, reducing project risk, and the firm has retained an equity stake aligned with our EB-5 investors — reinforcing our commitment and directly tying our success to theirs.”

Peachtree launched its EB-5 program in 2023 as a financing tool to support job-creating projects nationwide. The firm remains committed to delivering investment and development opportunities through its expanding portfolio of EB-5 projects.

The EB-5 visa program allows foreign investors to obtain a green card in exchange for making a significant investment in a new commercial enterprise that creates jobs in the U.S. Under the program, foreign nationals who invest a minimum of $800,000 in a U.S.-based project that creates or preserves at least 10 full-time jobs for U.S. workers are eligible to apply for permanent residency.