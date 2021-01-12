Park Central San Francisco to Rebrand as Hyatt Regency

CHICAGO — Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that a Hyatt affiliate entered into a franchise agreement with 50 Third Street Owner LP for Park Central San Francisco to join the Hyatt portfolio as an affiliated hotel. The hotel is managed by Highgate and expected to rebrand to Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SoMa following significant renovations.

The 681-room Park Central San Francisco, located in the SoMa neighborhood, will undergo a multi-million-dollar renovation starting in early 2021 that will include a full redesign of guestrooms, a transformation of the meeting and event spaces, a ground floor lobby area and food and beverage experience, as well as a relocation and expansion of the fitness center. The hotel also includes approximately 32,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space.

“Hyatt continues to prioritize thoughtful growth in locations that matter most to our guests, World of Hyatt members, and customers. We are thrilled to further grow Hyatt’s presence in the great city of San Francisco, which is an important market for Hyatt,” said David Tarr, senior vice president of development, Americas, Hyatt. “The renovation of Park Central San Francisco will be truly remarkable, and we look forward to having the hotel join the Hyatt Regency brand to offer a seamless, intuitive experience for guests.”

Once the hotel joins the Hyatt Regency brand, it will be the third Hyatt Regency property in the San Francisco area, joining Hyatt Regency San Francisco in the financial district near the Embarcadero and Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport. Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SoMa is expected to be the 10th Hyatt hotel in the San Francisco area.

Park Central San Francisco is located along 3rd Street between Market and Mission Streets, bordering San Francisco’s Union Square and the financial district. The property is steps away from the Moscone Convention Center, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Children’s Creativity Center, Oracle Park, and Mission Bay.

The hotel will remain open throughout the renovation, which is expected to be completed in early 2022.

