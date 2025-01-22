AHLA Foundation Shares 2025 Board of Trustees

WASHINGTON—AHLA Foundation announced its 2025 Board of Trustees, welcoming Anu Saxena as the new chair. Saxena, who serves as the president of Hilton Supply Management, will lead the Foundation’s mission to support the hotel industry’s workforce through programs, research, and career development initiatives.
“I am honored to serve as chair of the AHLA Foundation Board of Trustees during this transformative time for our industry,” said Saxena. “As we continue to strengthen the hospitality workforce pipeline and create opportunities for career growth, I look forward to working alongside my fellow trustees to expand the Foundation’s impact and ensure a bright future for hospitality professionals across the nation.”
The Foundation also welcomed several new trustees to its board, adding diverse perspectives and industry experience to the organization’s leadership. The new board members include Elliott Estes from Woodmont Lodging; Kristie Goshow from KSL; Maire Griffin from Wyndham; Harshil Patel from Champion Hotels; Liz Perkins from Apple REIT; Stephanie Piimauna from Seminole Hard Rock; and Eric Terry from Virginia Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association.
“The AHLA Foundation is evolving and expanding to meet the ever-changing needs of our dynamic industry,” said Anna Blue, president of the AHLA Foundation. “Under Anu’s leadership and with the unwavering support of our board of trustees, we are poised to drive lasting impact through our workforce development initiatives. Together, we will harness the power of this momentum to create transformative opportunities for the hotel workforce, shaping the future of our industry with purpose and passion.”
The complete 2025 AHLA Foundation Board of Trustees includes:
- Anu Saxena (Chair), President at Hilton Supply Management
- Jonathan Stanner (Vice Chair), President and CEO at Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
- Brian Quinn (Secretary/Treasurer), Chief Development Officer at Sonesta
- Julienne Smith (Immediate Past Chair), Chief Development Officer, Americas at IHG Hotels and Resorts
- Amber Asher, Former CEO at Standard International
- Jean-Luc Barone, CEO at White Lodging
- Suraj Bhakta, CEO at NewGen Advisory
- Ann Christenson, Chief Human Resources Officer at Aimbridge Hospitality
- Greg Cocchiarella, Vice President, Industry Relations at Ecolab, Inc.
- Elliott Estes, Principal, at Woodmont Lodging
- Andrea Foster, EVP Development, Hospitality at MindClick
- Kristie Goshow, Chief Commercial Officer at KSL
- Maire Griffin, Senior Vice President, Global Communications at Wyndham
- Jessica Janis, Director and Practice Leader, Hospitality at Corning Optical
- Harry Javer, Founder and President at The Conference Bureau
- John Lancaster, Vice President, Emerging Markets, Franchise Development, Owner Relationships at Choice Hotels
- Malaika Myers, Chief Human Resources Officer at Hyatt Hotels Corporation
- Kevin Osterhaus, President, Global Lifestyle Brands at Hilton
- Harshil Patel, Vice President at Champion Hotels
- Daniel Peek, President and Chief Operating Officer at Hodges Ward Elliott
- Liz Perkins, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Apple REIT
- Stephanie Piimauna, Senior Vice President Chief Diversity Officer at Seminole Hard Rock
- Leticia Proctor, Executive Vice President at Donohoe Hospitality Services
- Elaine Richard, Area Vice President, Americas Eastern Region, Full Service at Marriott International
- Ryan Rivett, President & CEO at My Place Hotels
- Tricia Taylor, President at The Breakers Palm Beach
- Eric Terry, President at Virginia Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association
- Scott Trebilco, Senior Managing Director, Real Estate at Blackstone