AHLA Foundation Taps Anti-Human Trafficking Expert to Spearhead Awareness Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Hotel & Lodging Foundation (AHLA Foundation) announced that anti-human trafficking professional Eliza McCoy will join the organization as Vice President of Awareness and Prevention Programs. In this newly created position, McCoy will build on the momentum of the organization’s No Room for Trafficking campaign to ensure every hotel employee is trained to spot and stop trafficking.

“I’m thrilled to have Eliza join us at this critical time in our industry as travel begins to resume and anti-trafficking training of our employees is more important than ever,” said Rosanna Maietta, president and CEO of the AHLA Foundation. “Eliza’s depth of experience will set us up for the next phase of our efforts to grow our training and member resources as well as build a support network for survivors through the creation of a fund and network of support.”

For more than 15 years, McCoy has worked as a non-profit leader with expertise in law enforcement, program-centered fundraising, communication, and development. Prior to joining the AHLA Foundation, McCoy served as an executive director at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children where she led the organization’s transformation of outreach, training, and prevention efforts. She also worked for the Center for Alexandria’s Children helping expand the awareness and support of community-based programs to prevent and respond to child abuse. She began her career as an investigator with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office after graduating from the Westchester County Police Academy in 2007. Bilingual in Spanish, she holds a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and a master’s degree from George Mason University.

Advertisement

McCoy will play a critical role in bolstering and expanding the No Room for Trafficking Program—a national initiative that builds on the industry’s ongoing commitment and work to end human trafficking. Additionally, McCoy will lead an effort to build a survivor’s fund for human trafficking victims. The fund is slated to provide long-term support and economic stability for survivors while advancing training and education to prevent human trafficking in the lodging industry.