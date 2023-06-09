SCOTTSDALE, Arizona—Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia is proud to announce the upcoming renovation of its guestrooms and meeting spaces. The resort’s transformation draws inspiration from architecture and the surrounding landscape.

The phased renovation will begin with the resort’s 293 guestrooms and 38 luxury suites. The re-imagination includes new entry door finishes, secured with RFID, lighting and drapery, paint palettes, furniture including sofas, coffee tables, desks and chairs, ceramics and artwork, decorative bedding, LED mirrors, and bathroom accessories.

“This reimagining of our guestrooms and meeting spaces is just another example of how we are constantly evolving and improving to meet the needs of our guests,” said Rob Goins, general manager of Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia. “We’ve always been a sought-after destination for getaways and events. By breathing new life into these spaces we hope to further enhance the experiences had here.”

More than 100,000 square feet of meeting areas will be redesigned with pre-function space. The individual meeting rooms extending from this space will offer new color schemes and furnishings. The updated meeting spaces include carpeting throughout all spaces as well as wall coverings and paint creating a contrast between light walls and dark ceilings. In addition, there will be artwork added throughout all function areas along with banquet chairs and tables.