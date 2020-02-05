Olympia to Manage the Best Western University Inn in Canton, N.Y.

Portland, Maine — Olympia Hotel Management (OHM) has added the Best Western University Inn to its third-party portfolio. Owned by St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., the hotel adjoins The Oliver D. Appleton Golf Course at St. Lawrence University, which OHM will also manage.

“It is an honor to add this prestigious affiliation to our growing campus hospitality portfolio and to become part of the university community,” said Sara Masterson, president, hotel management, for Olympia Hotel Management. OHM currently manages such campus properties as The Alfond Inn at Rollins College, The Hotel at Oberlin, and The Inn at Swarthmore.

Amenities at the Best Western University Inn include the County Seat Restaurant & Lounge, which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner; a business center; high-speed wireless internet available throughout the hotel; 4,000 square feet of space for meetings, conferences, banquets, and weddings for up to 250 participants; an indoor swimming pool; and a fitness center.

“Olympia Hotel Management has an impressive and distinguished track record with campus hotels,” said Lisa Mazzola Cania, vice president for community and employee relations at St. Lawrence University. “We’re confident that they will create a welcoming environment for hotel guests and community members.”

The Best Western University Inn is located a few minutes from Clarkson University and Corning Incorporated. Area attractions include the Eisenhower Locks and St. Lawrence Seaway. The property is within a 90-minute drive of Lake Placid, the Thousand Islands, and Ottawa, Canada.

The Oliver D. Appleton Golf Course at St. Lawrence University is an 18-hole, par-72 course that was established in 1926, with nine holes designed by Devereux Emmet. It was later expanded to its current 18-hole layout by Geoffrey Cornish. The course is open to the public and the Par 4 Deli is on-site for lunch.

