AHLA Releases Statement on State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON — The American Hotel & Lodging Association’s (AHLA) President and CEO, Chip Rogers, released the following statement in response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

“Tonight, President Trump laid out his agenda to continue growing America’s economy, seek bipartisan solutions for immigration reform, and strengthen our national security. Hotels have been a key driver of economic growth, supporting 1 in 25 jobs and adding $660 billion to U.S. GDP,” Rogers said.

“We commend the President for his commitment to job training and workforce development programs. In the past two years, the AHLA Foundation has changed more than 40,000 lives through apprenticeships, job training programs, and scholarships. The President pledged to make sure that every American has the opportunity to achieve the American Dream. Hoteliers are proud to be a part of making so many dreams come true, and we look forward to working with the Administration and Congress to further advance these programs and offer opportunity for all who seek it,” Rogers continued.

“With historically low unemployment, it is increasingly difficult for hotels to fill service positions and continue providing world-class service to our guests. The domestic labor market alone cannot meet our workforce needs, and that’s why we encourage the President and Congress to work together on immigration solutions that increase access to a legal workforce while maintaining our national security,” Rogers said.

“The President also noted that in the last three years, ICE has arrested more than 5,000 human traffickers, and he has signed nine pieces of legislation to stamp out human trafficking, domestically and around the globe. AHLA‘s No Room for Trafficking campaign underscores our industry’s leadership to train every employee to spot and help stop trafficking. Eradicating human trafficking takes coordination across all levels, and we look forward to working with the Administration on this shared commitment,” Rogers added.

“Finally, we appreciate the President’s focus on fighting the addiction crisis in America. Among the guests at tonight’s speech is Shatterproof founder Gary Mendell, a former hotelier whose son lost his life to addiction. We share their desire to help end the stigma and suffering of those affected by addiction and prevent and treat this disease,” Rogers concluded.