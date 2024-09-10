Not Wasting Away: What Can Be Done to Reduce Refuse in Hotels

Hotels got the memo a couple of years ago. The detritus of modern life—including those omnipresent plastic water bottles and miniature soaps and lotions found in guest bathrooms—were threatening our oceans and marine life and contributing to global warming. In response, many implemented waste-reduction measures such as replacing those plastic bottles with bulk dispensers and paper menus and brochures with QR codes to access information digitally. They also reduced their use of laundry and cleaning supplies by inviting stay-over guests to opt out of daily housekeeping.

LODGING Back of House spoke to several sources to learn of the strides they’re making and working on toward the goal of reducing waste at their respective properties. They described some of the ways hotels currently manage waste, something especially important for kitchens, which account for more than 50 percent of waste in the industry. They also addressed ways to get staff on board with implementation, and some of the promising technologies designed to support waste reduction.

Waste Management 101

In theory, there is much that can be done to reduce waste nearly everywhere it exists, ideally by not generating it in the first place: no bottles of amenities on bathroom shelves equates to nothing to dispose of. Failing that, waste can be reduced through practices that minimize it, something most apparent in the realm of food and beverage, where mindful menus and portion sizes can mean less food is left on guests’ plates and to spoil in the kitchen. Finally, there is the need to dispose of it as responsibly as possible, which requires a clear understanding of what goes where, depending on whether it will be donated, recycled, repurposed, or designated for a landfill.

A Sustainability Mindset

All sources said implementing an effective waste reduction initiative starts at the top with leadership committed to the endeavor and the ability to support it. “It’s essential that hotel leadership and department heads are aligned with company targets and lead by example,” commented Young Nguyen, CEO of the productivity and environmental resource management technology provider d2o. He described an overarching goal as developing a “sustainablility mindset” that encourages best practices not only among hotel management and staff, but also guests.

Advertisement

Consumption Reduction

“Creating awareness around consumption in general is important,” said Hartmut Ott, general manager, Bernardus Lodge & Spa, in Carmel Valley. The hotel’s conservation practices include utilization of reclaimed water for landscape irrigation; low-flow shower heads, faucets, and toilets; and hot water recirculation pumps.

As Dan Shaughnessy, director of sales & marketing at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, pointed out, “A philosophy that supports responsible products” also means making purchasing decisions that consider packaging with recycling and disposal in mind.

Anthony Rouhana, F&B outlets manager, OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa, mentioned “innovative strategies” that can be used to minimize food waste, including portion control to reduce leftovers, designing menus that incorporate items across multiple dishes, and using inventory management systems that prevent over-ordering and spoilage. He also brought up the growing trend toward using composting systems.

Managing Waste Disposal

As for the matter of successfully disposing of the waste that ultimately must be dealt with, all sources agree that it requires an all-out offensive—an action plan with easy-to-understand steps and categories—supported by committed leadership and staff that is appropriately trained in waste management best practices. Successful adoption, Rouhana claimed, depends on “a sustainable culture,” that is, one that “seamlessly integrates with day to day operations.”

Both Rouhana and Nguyen stressed waste segregation by the right categories for proper disposal. In Rouhana’s domain, the kitchen’s “clearly labeled waste bins” would include those for composting and donating leftovers, but in all areas, signage is important. As Nguyen observed, “While we all have the best intentions, consistent education ensures these intentions translate into effective actions.”

Nguyen also stressed the importance of monitoring and measuring performance, saying, “Tracking progress in waste reduction allows hotels to identify and effectively communicate achievements.” He added that “an environmental management system” like his company’s PMI GoGreen, “can align resource consumption with hotel activities, thereby reducing unnecessary waste and operating costs.”

Creative Approaches to Waste Disposal

Bins for waste typically include these categories, per AHLA’s Hotel Kitchen toolkit (see sidebar on page 13): food waste (green), recyclables (blue), and landfill (black). However, sources touched on some of the finer points of waste segregation through their comments about what their properties are doing.

Ott described some of the alternatives to the standard bins used at his property. “We donate our used oil to a local company that repurposes it into biofuel, and in our chef’s garden, the herbs that we use in our kitchen are all grown in compost,” he said.

At the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, said Shaughnessy, leftover soap bars and plastic amenities are diverted from landfills and “transformed into lifesaving supplies” through its participation in the Clean the World Recycling program. Also, leftover banquet food does not go in a general food waste bin but is designated for donation to local charities through the Chefs To End Hunger program.

At Rouhana’s property, food waste that is not suitable for humans is redirected to local pig farms.

Techie Solutions

Among promising waste technologies and trends, Monica Salter, VP, global communications & social responsibility, Outrigger Hospitality Group, mentioned AI, which, she said, “can accurately identify and separate different types of waste, significantly improving recycling rates and reducing contamination.” She also saw promise in “smart inventory management systems,” which “can optimize stock levels, minimizing food waste through precise demand forecasting.”

Good for Business too

All sources agreed that wholeheartedly adopting sustainable practices, including waste management, is in everyone’s best interests. What’s more, they observed that a property that proudly touts its commitment to sustainable practices can win favor with guests.

As Salter put it, “Guests are increasingly vocal about their preferences, favoring resorts that adopt sustainable practices such as bulk refill stations and sourcing food locally and sustainably. This consumer demand not only pushes the industry toward more eco-friendly practices but also presents a compelling economic incentive for hotels to innovate. The intersection of cutting-edge technology and consumer demand for sustainable practices creates a powerful impetus for change, promising a greener future for hotels and resorts.”

RESOURCES

Fighting Food Waste in Hotels

With a $50,000 grant, the AHLA Foundation funded a new online platform, Hotel Kitchen, to feature the Interactive Food Waste Management for Hotels, which showcases best practices for food waste reduction in full-service hotels. Changes in buffet and banquet service at these properties can have a major impact on sustainability.

According to the site, the downloadable toolkit provides the background, tools, and resources those in different roles need to (1) help prevent food waste from occurring at their properties; (2) donate what cannot be prevented but is still safe for people to eat; and (2) divert the rest away from landfills. More information can be obtained at hotelkitchen.org. EM