6 Game-Changing Products for a Greener Future

Sustainable Cleaning Solution Generator

PathoSans, a leading provider of sustainable and socially responsible cleaning and disinfecting solutions, has launched its new space-saving Compact Concentrate (CTC) onsite generator. The generator can be wall-mounted and provides cleaners with a continuous supply of PathoClean and PathoCide from a typical janitorial closet or any location where water and a drain are present. pathosans.com

Recycling Solutions

Rubbermaid Commercial Products’ Configure containers provide an adaptable recycling solution available in four sizes with seven waste stream label options. Built with durable, corrosion-resistant steel, Configure containers fit into any indoor or outdoor environment and feature clearly marked and color-coded labels and large open tops. rubbermaid.com

Low-Energy Digital Signage

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays, has introduced the latest evolution of its ePaper with Android SoC signage range: the 13-inch Philips Tableaux 4150. The Philip Tableaux 4150 provides vivid sunlight-readable imagery that can be displayed without using a single kilowatt of electricity indefinitely, only requiring super-low power during image changes. ppds.com

Smart Water Cooler

Bevi, a leading designer of smart water coolers for commercial spaces, has launched the Black Countertop Smart Water Cooler along with new flavors including Blood Orange and improved Lemon, Raspberry, and Grapefruit. Bevi recently crossed a major sustainability milestone with its customers replacing and preventing over 500 million plastic bottles and cans from entering the global waste stream to date, according to the company’s sustainability report. bevi.co

HVAC Energy Management

INNCOM Direct is an energy management system specifically focused on providing all-in-one control and management of the HVAC systems. INNCOM Direct is designed to help reduce guestroom and common-area energy use. Additionally, INNCOM Direct provides the capability for portfolio management optimizing room and equipment status to help improve both guest comfort and operational costs. buildings.honeywell.com

Zero-Plastic Accessories

Groupe GM has released a complete 0% Plastic Accessory Line, crafted with bio-based, recyclable, and sustainable materials. The collection features bamboo-made combs and toothbrushes, as well as solid shaving soaps, toothpaste pills, cotton buds and pads, and a paper-based sewing kit. The line also offers slippers certified 0% plastic by SGS, crafted from cotton canvas and cardboard. All items in the 0% Plastic Line are packaged in recycled paper envelopes that retain their natural color, free from chemical bleaching, and are printed with soy-based ink. groupegm.com