Noble Investment Group Acquires Hilton Garden Inn Boise | Downtown

ATLANTA—Noble Investment Group (Noble) announced the acquisition of the Hilton Garden Inn Boise | Downtown, capping more than $1 billion of investment activity over the past year.

Boise is the Pacific Northwest’s third most populous region behind Seattle and Portland, known for its combination of urban lifestyle and outdoor adventure. The city is home to three Fortune 500 companies—Albertsons, Inc., Boise Cascade, and Micron Technology Inc.—as well as numerous corporate headquarters, including the Simplot World Headquarters.

Downtown Boise is a walkable district with nearly four million square feet of office space, more than one hundred shops and restaurants, and art and history museums. The Hilton Garden Inn Boise is located in downtown, providing access to the city’s leisure and business demand generators, including the Idaho State Capitol, Boise State University, Jack’s Urban Meeting Place, Idaho Central Arena, and the Boise Centre.

“The Boise market demonstrates the key macro trends we are looking for in cities which we believe will outperform as we enter a new lodging cycle,” said Dustin Fisher, Noble’s senior vice president. “This acquisition aligns with our strategy to acquire high-quality, well-located assets in growth markets poised to benefit from the ongoing recovery in travel.”