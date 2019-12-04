Noble Investment Group Acquires New Haven Hotel at Yale University

ATLANTA — Noble Investment Group this week announced the acquisition of the New Haven Hotel at Yale University in downtown New Haven, Connecticut.

The commercial, educational, and medical district has retail, dining, art galleries, and historic landmarks. The downtown area is home to both Yale University and the 1,541 bed Yale-New Haven Hospital—one of the largest hospitals in the world and the primary teaching hospital for the Yale School of Medicine and the Yale School of Nursing.

“The New Haven Hotel provides Noble the opportunity to acquire a well-built hotel in a fantastic, pedestrian-oriented location surrounded by strong and stable demand generators,” said Ben Brunt, Noble Investment Group principal. “The hotel will be repositioned to provide guests an enhanced experience and capitalize on the growing demand at Yale University, Yale-New Haven Hospital, and the significantly expanding biotechnology infrastructure in the area.”

The New Haven Hotel has 135 guestrooms and suites, a fully-equipped business center and fitness center, complimentary high-speed wireless internet access, and a 24/7 grab-and-go market. Additional amenities include breakfast and a complimentary wine and cheese evening reception Monday through Saturday. The hotel also offers nearly 1,000 square feet of flexible meeting and boardroom space.

