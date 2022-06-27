Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Forms Global Partnership With Make-A-Wish

PARIS—Fairmont Hotels & Resorts announced its first global partnership with Make-A-Wish after nearly two decades of working together at multiple locations across Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. Fairmont and Make-A-Wish are launching a new global program, Wishes Start Here, to provide experiences that transform children’s lives and help create lasting memories. Whether it’s transforming a child into a princess, a cowboy, or a chef; providing a dream vacation destination; or giving the whole family a place to stay at the end of their day’s adventures, Wishes Start Here is dedicated to transforming a child’s dream into a reality, leaving them with memories that will last a lifetime. Over the next three years, Fairmont is committed to making more than 500 children’s wishes come true while donating €1 million in charitable support.

“Fairmont and Make-A-Wish have enjoyed a wonderful relationship, hosting many families and their inspiring children for nearly twenty years,” said Mansi Vagt, global brand leader and vice president Fairmont brand, Accor. “Our hotels are known for being embedded into the fabric of their communities and the work this incredible organization does is very near and dear to our hearts. We have been honored to do more than just offer an exciting place to stay, and have worked with the fantastic teams at Make-A-Wish in many of our locations to create unique experiences that turn dreams into a reality for so many children. The magic of one wish can change a life and we’re absolutely delighted to extend this important partnership to our Fairmont hotels globally.”

Wishes Start Here will kick off with a family celebration and the launch of The Ultimate Kids’ Playhouse on July 31, 2022, at Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego. In recent years, one of the most favorite wishes by Make-A-Wish children is for a playhouse, and Fairmont has brought the concept to life. Earlier this year, Make-A-Wish children were invited to an ideation session at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess with a mission to design The Ultimate Kids’ Playhouse. The result will be unveiled and opened for real-life fun at Fairmont Grand Del Mar. Guests will be invited to explore the Playhouse, designed entirely by kids, for kids. The Ultimate Kids’ Playhouse includes all the dream elements that Make-A-Wish children wished for, such as building games, a spiral slide, space for dancing, and a living room filled with teddies.

The Ultimate Kids’ Playhouse will remain on-site at Fairmont Grand Del Mar all summer, with tickets available to the public throughout August and September. All ticket proceeds will be donated directly to Make-A-Wish. The Ultimate Kids’ Playhouse will move on to other Fairmont properties in regions worldwide.

“We are thrilled to have strengthened our partnership with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts and are excited by their renewed commitment to making an impact on our mission globally—to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses around the world,” said Luciano Manzo, CEO of Make-A-Wish International. “For wish kids and their families, an amazing trip can be a transformative experience and the global Fairmont community is uniquely prepared to help make more wishes come true.’’

With the goal of granting more than 500 wishes over this three-year global partnership, Fairmont will introduce several fundraising events at hotels to offer guests the opportunity to join them in their pledge to Make-A-Wish. In addition to The Ultimate Kids’ Playhouse, other initiatives will include pool parties for Make-A-Wish kids, “Make a Friend” Play Dates with Fairmont guests, locals, and Make-A-Wish children, and a dedicated “Wish Dish” selection on menus that will include a donation to the foundation. Fairmont colleagues worldwide will also have the chance to contribute ideas and provide support through ongoing events and fundraising activities.

“Team members across Accor are passionate about supporting children’s causes and Fairmont has been continuously motivated by the tireless work of Make-A-Wish and the proven evidence that incorporating wishes as part of a child’s medical plan provides hope and anticipation for the future,” said Ralitza Iordanova, vice president global brand partnerships, Accor. “With so many wishes travel-related, we believe Fairmont can play a huge role in making wishes come true. Given the history between our two brands at many of our destinations, strengthening our relationship with Make-A-Wish by expanding it to the global level seems like a natural evolution and a perfect opportunity to make a meaningful impact among our communities worldwide.”

Fairmont and Make-A-Wish began their work together almost 20 years ago. Fairmont originally initiated a program called Room at the Inn in 1993, offering room nights at its hotels across Canada to families visiting loved ones in the hospital. This inspired a connection with Make-A-Wish and Fairmont Rooms From the Heart was introduced in 2003. Rooms From the Heart combined an annual donation and a series of wish-granting that was supported by a network of colleagues volunteering for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.