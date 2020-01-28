Coral Gables, Fla. — Nolan Reynolds International, formerly NP International, announced an official company rebrand to start the New Year and a new era for the real estate investment, development, and hospitality operations company. With more than 130 years of combined experience, NRI has completed more than $6 billion dollars of construction ranging from large-scale government infrastructure to private mixed-use projects and hospitality assets.

“I am very proud of the success the company has had to date and look forward to continuing to develop projects that I believe will positively impact the communities in which we work,” said Brent Reynolds, CEO of Nolan Reynolds International. “I am confident that our targeted approach to real estate development will continue to pay homage to the company’s roots while expanding in a more modern era.”

In addition to the new company name and renewed branding, the real estate development group recently added an investment arm to its internal structure and is expanding its hospitality footprint throughout the United States and Latin America. Known for creating and operating Casa Chameleon Hotels, the company’s recent projects include Paseo de la Riviera, a mixed-use development situated on South Dixie Highway across from the University of Miami, and the launch of THēsis Hotels, with the brand’s first property opening in March in Coral Gables, Fla.

Nolan Reynolds International will expand its hospitality portfolio and potentially the THēsis brand in collaboration with the Culinary Institute of America, adding a new hotel to the college’s Hyde Park campus overlooking the Hudson River. The company was selected to design, finance, build, and operate the college’s $98 million hotel, which is estimated to open in spring 2023.

“The re-branding to Nolan Reynolds International is an important step in the continued success of our company,” said Charles D. Nolan, Jr., chairman of Nolan Reynolds International.

