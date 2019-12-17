Coral Gables, Fla. — NP International has launched THēsis Hotels with the new brand’s first property set to open in Coral Gables, Florida this March. THēsis Hotel Miami, part of the Paseo de la Riviera mixed-use development, will have 245 guestrooms, two chef-driven restaurants, contemporary co-working spaces, and a wide range of community-inspired events and experiences.

“We are very excited to launch THēsis Hotels and to open the first location in our home of Coral Gables,” said Brent Reynolds, CEO of NP International. “THēsis Hotels are designed to be cultural epicenters for the destinations they serve and we are introducing a concept the industry has not yet experienced with our modern and affordable guestrooms, mixed-use design, and curated community experiences.”

Located at 1350 S. Dixie Highway, directly across the street from the University of Miami and with convenient access to public transportation through the pedestrian bridge across US-1, the new THēsis Hotel Miami connects culture and community with modern design and amenities. Two restaurants will be led by James Beard Award-nominated chef, Niven Patel, including ORNO, a New American restaurant focused on fresh, locally sourced ingredients, and Mamey Gastrobar, which will offer fruit-forward cocktails and island-inspired cuisine. The hotel will also offer guests access to a rooftop pool, 6,500 square feet of meetings and events space, complimentary WiFi, and community-inspired programming.

NP International, the development company behind Casa Chameleon Hotels, designed THēsis Hotels with a focus on access to education, transportation, and medical facilities. Plans for future THēsis Hotels are currently in discussion and will be announced in 2020.

