WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, North Carolina—Dellisart LLC, a national hotel ownership, management, and development company, announced the addition of the Candlewood Suites Columbia, located in Columbia, Tennessee, to its growing portfolio of hotels under management.

The 73-suite property was recently acquired during development by Columbia Hospitality LLC. Each suite is outfitted with fully equipped kitchens and a living area. The property will feature a fitness center, guest laundry, and the signature Candlewood Cupboard for breakfast and snack items.

“I bought this property with only 30-days until opening,” said Bob Patel, partner, Columbia Hospitality, LLC. “I feel Dellisart is the best choice to get the hotel opened successfully based on their expertise and experience.”

The Candlewood Suites Columbia is located near I-65 and moments from General Motors, Mersen Corporation, Ryder Maury Medical Center, Tennessee Farm Bureau, and IBEX Global.

“In these current economic conditions, owners are looking for experienced management teams who understand their market,” said Douglas Artusio, chairman and CEO, Dellisart LLC. “We are thrilled that XX recognized our ability to help them open their hotel not only on a short time frame but with the right pieces in place for a successful opening to help them achieve profitability.”