RIDGEFIELD, Connecticut — In 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic forced hoteliers to become more focused and strategic in their revenue management efforts for 2021 and beyond. Recognizing that comprehensive real-time data is essential to that initiative, New Castle Hotels & Resorts, along with software engineers from Tectonic and Salesforce, has developed a proprietary data aggregation and reporting tool, RevDash, that compiles valuable data from multiple platforms into an easy-to-analyze dashboard with dynamic charts and graphs.

All-in-one Simplicity

RevDash pulls relevant statistics from each hotel’s forecasting platform, competitive set data source, on the books intelligence, and brand revenue extracts and combines that information into clear, comprehensive charts and graphs that compare average daily rate, occupancy, and revenue to budget and forecast from the previous two years. Data is delivered through daily, weekly, monthly, and multi-month graphics.

The simplicity of the RevDash dashboard highlights areas of opportunity and saves property-level professionals valuable time. Without RevDash, general managers and revenue managers typically consult four different tools in a back-and-forth between screens to manually parse information that can now be delivered in minutes.

“This new, proprietary tool combines relevant information from a variety of platforms into one dashboard, making the aggregation of data, and subsequent decision making, sound, seamless, and much quicker,” said Guido Kerpel, COO of New Castle Hotels & Resorts. “Previously, it would take an hour or more to collect and digest relevant data from four different sources. Now our revenue management team can provide owners with a daily snapshot in about 20 minutes. Issues and opportunities are immediately apparent, so general managers can start their day with accurate information from overnight uploads and know where to focus their teams’ energies.”

RevDash will soon provide digital marketing and reputation management metrics in the same graphic format to give management insight into the effectiveness of their marketing efforts.

“During this recovery period, owners will be taking a serious look at every aspect of a hotel’s operation,” said Julian Buffam, partner for New Castle Hotels & Resorts. “RevDash provides transparency in a simple, highly visual way that quickly demonstrates our expertise and focus on critical operational metrics. We have successfully collaborated with industry partners in the past to provide our clients with superior intelligence, but RevDash sets a whole new bar for management accountability.”