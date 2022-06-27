Hyatt Place Fort Worth/Alliance Town Center Opens

CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Hyatt Place Fort Worth/Alliance Town Center, expanding the Hyatt Place brand’s global footprint. The new hotel features the Hyatt Place brand’s design, atmosphere, and amenities, such as free WiFi and 24-hour food offerings. The hotel is owned by Moon Hotel Alliance Investment, LLC and is managed by Prism Hotels & Resorts of Dallas, Texas.

For guests staying in Fort Worth, Alliance Town Center is a mixed-use destination with outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment, connecting guests to the Arcadia Park Trail with views of the landscape and neighborhoods. The hotel is also a 20-minute drive to the Fort Worth Alliance Airport, one of the world’s first industrial airports and the center of a 27,000-acre planned development.

“As Fort Worth Alliance Airport continues to grow and thrive economically, we are excited to add to the momentum by welcoming Hyatt Place Fort Worth/Alliance Town Center, a great option for travelers and locals alike who want to experience all that Fort Worth and Alliance Town Center has to offer,” said General Manager Robert McGuire. “For guests tending to business at Alliance Airport or looking for a leisurely escape, the location of the hotel provides guests easy access to Alliance Town Center, Downtown Fort Worth, and top venues such as Dickies Arena and Stockyards.”

Hyatt Place Fort Worth/Alliance Airport offers:

130 guestrooms with separate spaces to sleep, work, and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper.

Breakfast Bar with hot breakfast items, fresh fruit, oatmeal, Greek yogurt, and more.

The Market with prepared meals anytime, day or night.

The Bar with specialty coffees and beers, wines, and cocktails.

Necessities program for forgotten items guests can buy, borrow, or enjoy for free.

Free WiFi throughout the hotel and guestrooms.

Event spaces with 1,762 square feet of meeting/function space.

Outdoor heated pool.

Fitness center with cardio equipment with LCD touchscreens.

Hyatt Place Fort Worth/Alliance Town Center is under the leadership of General Manager Robert McGuire and Director of Sales Heather Reed. In his role, McGuire is directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing hotel colleagues and ensuring guests encounter the service for which the Hyatt Place brand is known. Reed is responsible for providing sales service and support to travelers and meeting planners frequenting the Fort Worth area.