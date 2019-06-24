MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis.—My Place Hotels of America has opened the brand’s newest hotel in the Village of Mount Pleasant. My Place-Mt. Pleasant marks the first My Place Hotel in Wisconsin and the brand’s 22nd state entry.

Opening its doors at 13320 Globe Drive alongside Interstate 41, the three-story, 64-unit hotel is near Milwaukee and all of its surrounding communities. Located minutes away from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and attractions such as Petrifying Springs Park and Ives Grove Golf Course, My Place-Mt. Pleasant is positioning itself to serve a growing base of travelers.

“We are extremely thrilled to once again be partnered with My Place Hotels as we embark on this journey into the beautiful Wisconsin market,” said Jeremy Murray, True Hospitality’s director of operations. “Serving Mt. Pleasant and the surrounding area provides us with such great opportunity to form valuable partnerships within the community while providing a service to a great spread of guests who we know will benefit from this unique and popular lodging choice.”

“We are very grateful to have partners and owners who continue to capture ideal opportunities and locations for us to grow in a way that aligns with our core values and goals,” said Terry Kline, My Place executive vice president of franchise sales. “We couldn’t be happier to welcome Mt. Pleasant to the My Place family and look forward to its future as a local favorite among guests while serving as the community’s newest hotel.”

