NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. expanded its Everhome Suites brand with recent groundbreakings in Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Rochester, New York; and Somerset, New Jersey, developed in collaboration with Highside Companies. Within the extended-stay category, Choice has nearly 480 hotels open and more than 400 properties in the pipeline across its four extended-stay brands as of the first quarter of 2024.

“With three new properties breaking ground in key high-barrier-to-entry Northeast markets, Choice is continuing its leadership and growth in extended stay,” said Matt McElhare, vice president and lead for extended-stay brands, Choice Hotels. “With four Everhome Suites open, over 60 in development, 20 under construction, and more than 10 expected to open within the next year, Choice has first mover advantage with a proven track record of success. Our leadership is made possible by Choice’s dedicated team of nearly 70 extended stay experts, in collaboration with our outstanding group of developers like Highside Companies.”

“We are excited about our ongoing collaborations with Choice, which include thirteen Everhome Suites currently under development, with more on the horizon,” said Justin Roberts, CEO of Highside Companies.

Everhome Suites Portsmouth will have 106 rooms. Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is home to manufacturing facilities, including Cole Haan, Sig Sauer, SubCom, Lonza Biologics, and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, which employs over 9,000 officers/civilians and supports the Navy’s nuclear submarines and Coast Guard ships. The hotel is also close to Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Portsmouth International Airport. The hotel is expected to open in the summer of 2025.

Everhome Suites Somerset will be a 114-room hotel near I-287 in New Jersey. Somerset hosts the Colgate-Palmolive Global Technology Center, Johnson & Johnson, Nissan Training Facility, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, and the Children’s Hospital. It also has large manufacturing and distribution centers from Best Buy, Amazon, Louis Vuitton, Fujitsu, Chanel, L’Oreal, and Bob’s Discount Furniture. The hotel is expected to open in the fall of 2025.

Everhome Suites Rochester is located along I-390 in New York and will have 114 rooms. Demand in the market is primarily driven by General Motors Manufacturing, Kodak Eastman Global Headquarters, L3Harris Manufacturing, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, University of Rochester Strong Memorial Hospital, Unity Hospital, and Carestream Health. The location is also close to Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. The hotel is expected to open in the spring of 2025.

Everhome Suites offers amenities including: