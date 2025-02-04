Finance & DevelopmentECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham Richmond, Virginia, Opens
Finance & DevelopmentDevelopmentOpenings

ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham Richmond, Virginia, Opens

By LODGING Staff
ECHO Suites by Wyndham Richmond

RICHMOND, Virginia—Sandpiper, LLC announced the opening of ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham Richmond, Virginia. This hotel was developed from the ground-up by Sandpiper and represents the first ECHO Suites hotel in its portfolio.

ECHO Suites focuses on providing a minimal and modern hotel with an emphasis on affordability. Wyndham is placing resources behind this brand with a consistent new construction product as the company and their development partners, including Sandpiper, see opportunity across the country.

Per Carter Rise, founder, chairman, and CEO, The Sandpiper Companies, “We are very excited about our first ECHO Suites hotel. It is a beautiful, intelligently designed building that will offer our customers a great stay experience and excellent value for their money. We are very committed to this brand with three more under construction, an additional two in development and several more under consideration.”

Sandpiper Hospitality will be managing the day-to-day operations of this hotel. Sandpiper Hospitality has 65+ hotels under management. Sandpiper now owns 39 properties across eight brands located in twelve states.

Previous article
5 Insights Into Housekeeper Preferences and Psychology
Next article
My Place Hotels of America Opens Largest Hotel to Date
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Mitch Patel
Industry News

Speaking With One Voice: 2025 AHLA Board Chair Mitch Patel on...

George Seli -
New Orleans
Industry News

Dreamscape Hospitality to Manage Portfolio of New Orleans Hotels

LODGING Staff -