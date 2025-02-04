RICHMOND, Virginia—Sandpiper, LLC announced the opening of ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham Richmond, Virginia. This hotel was developed from the ground-up by Sandpiper and represents the first ECHO Suites hotel in its portfolio.

ECHO Suites focuses on providing a minimal and modern hotel with an emphasis on affordability. Wyndham is placing resources behind this brand with a consistent new construction product as the company and their development partners, including Sandpiper, see opportunity across the country.

Per Carter Rise, founder, chairman, and CEO, The Sandpiper Companies, “We are very excited about our first ECHO Suites hotel. It is a beautiful, intelligently designed building that will offer our customers a great stay experience and excellent value for their money. We are very committed to this brand with three more under construction, an additional two in development and several more under consideration.”

Sandpiper Hospitality will be managing the day-to-day operations of this hotel. Sandpiper Hospitality has 65+ hotels under management. Sandpiper now owns 39 properties across eight brands located in twelve states.