PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania, and MCLEAN, Virginia – Hilton, in partnership with Cafritz Interests, Parkway Corporation, and Modus Hotels, announced the opening of Motto by Hilton Philadelphia Rittenhouse Square, a 252-room hotel located in the heart of Center City Philly. This urban, lifestyle hotel caters to guests seeking modern city-center lodging that embraces local culture.

Motto Philadelphia, part of Hilton’s lifestyle portfolio, is conveniently located near major transit hubs, within walking distance of scenic Rittenhouse Square Park, and near popular attractions such as Independence Hall and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It’s the second-ever Motto to open, following the launch of a Washington, D.C., location, also in partnership with Modus Hotels, in the summer of 2020.

“We’re thrilled about Motto’s expansion into the wonderfully diverse and vibrant city of Philadelphia,” said Tripp McLaughlin, global head of Motto by Hilton. “This new hotel exemplifies what we envision for the Motto brand as it expands — an ideal urban location, modern design, thoughtfully curated food and drink options, and a welcoming atmosphere.”

Efficient and Flexible Guest Rooms with Smart Room Technology

Motto Philadelphia’s 234 travel-sized rooms and 18 larger studio rooms feature a chic, modern design and have everything a guest needs for an enjoyable stay and restful sleep within an efficient footprint.

Equipped with 50-inch flat screens, high ceilings, and loft-style windows with city views.

Furnished with smart room technology that allows guests to stream favorite shows, control the room climate, adjust lighting, and more.

Outfitted with premium, eco-friendly bath amenities, and high-quality shower heads.

Built to maximize the utilization of space, with integrated storage nooks and multi-purpose furniture.

Neighborhood Hot Spot

Motto Philadelphia features three three food and beverage spaces, each imagined and operated by Defined Hospitality, the restaurant group behind Suraya, Pizzeria Beddia, and R&D cocktail bar.

Occupying the ground floor, Condesa is a contemporary 140-seat eatery named after the vibrant neighborhood in Mexico City. Condesa’s menu highlights regionally inspired dishes centered on Mexican heirloom corn tortillas, traditionally prepared with volcanic-stone ground masa, and made entirely in-house each day. The bar also showcases a significant list of mezcal- and tequila-based spirits.

El Techo, the 11th floor taqueria, offers a more casual Mexican menu, communal tables, and expansive views of the Philadelphia skyline with retractable glass windows and roof that allows for year-round, open-air dining.

El Café, with a 19th street entrance, provides guests with an all-day food and beverage offering serving coffee from Stumptown Roasters, breakfast tacos, and made-daily pastries – a perfect option for guests and neighbors.

Motto Commons

More than just a place to eat and drink, the lobby of Motto Philadelphia is an ideal location to meet, socialize, or work. Influences from local artists appear throughout the first floor, creating an excellent setting for an unofficial co-working space. The hotel’s on-site fitness center features Matrix treadmills, ellipticals, and a functional trainers as well as a Peloton Bike and free weights. The hotel’s commitment to efficiency extends throughout the property with each floor featuring a Brita water station to encourage re-usable water bottles.

Local Hospitality

Motto Philadelphia’s prime downtown location is ideal for those who want to see historical sites, browse in local shops, or relax at a park. Hotel guests will be greeted and assisted by “Motto Hosts,” team members who are “in the know” about the city and neighborhood and will happily help provide access and curated recommendations about the local scene. Nearby attractions include:

Rittenhouse Square Park, a tree-dotted area that provides a serene setting for strolling, people watching, and simply relaxing.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art, which has an abundance of riches inside in addition to providing the backdrop for the iconic “Rocky” film scene on the steps outside.

DiBruno Bros., an acclaimed Italian food market with a vast selection of cheese, meats, breads, and wine.

Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were both signed.

Reading Terminal Market, one of America’s oldest public markets, serving up a wide range of shopping and dining options.

“From new dining establishments to historical sites, the lively downtown Philadelphia area has much to offer to tourists and businesspeople alike,” said Adam Gollance, CEO of Modus Hotels. “Motto Philadelphia is in a prime location for those who want to fully experience this great city. We’re excited to welcome new guests and looking forward to being an integral part of the neighborhood.”

As Motto by Hilton responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, some services and amenities have been adjusted in order to adhere to health and safety guidance from local government.

Motto by Hilton guests can also enjoy the benefits of Hilton Honors, the guest loyalty program for Hilton’s hotel brands. Members will have access to benefits such as Digital Key, flexible payment options using Points, exclusive member discounts, and free WiFi.