Motto by Hilton Debuts in the Caribbean and Europe

MCLEAN, Virginia—Motto by Hilton marks a milestone with its international debut in the Caribbean and Europe with the openings of Motto by Hilton Tulum and Motto by Hilton Rotterdam Blaak. The expansion of Motto by Hilton in the Caribbean and Europe provides more options for travelers looking to stay in these markets.

“This is an exciting chapter for Motto by Hilton as it expands globally, underscoring the strength of the brand and its appeal to today’s travelers,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. “We look forward to offering even more reliable and friendly travel experiences in these prime locales, and delivering truly local stays through flexible and modern design, the best of the neighborhood food and beverage offerings, and a local vibe that reflects the destination of each hotel.”

Motto by Hilton Tulum opens to guests inside the Hunab mixed-used center, the first mall in the Mexican resort town. With this location, guests at this 115-room hotel are near restaurants, retail shops, and nightlife. Meanwhile, Motto by Hilton Rotterdam Blaak is located in a preserved bank building that has undergone refurbishment to create an environment inspired by Rotterdam’s architecture. The 108-room property is within walking distance of the Maritime Museum Rotterdam, Cube Houses, and the Markthal, where visitors can shop, eat, and drink at nearly 100 food stalls and restaurants.

Across the brand, Motto by Hilton offers travel-sized guestrooms with a design that reflects the local destination. Each room has sound-absorbing surroundings and smart technology. Guests can customize their stay with flexible sleeping setups, including standard, Flex beds that stow into the wall, The Bunkie (bunk bed), and more. With Confirmed Connecting Rooms by Hilton technology, Motto by Hilton also coordinates travel for friend and family groups by offering a number of varying connecting room configurations to accommodate groups of all sizes. For instance, Motto by Hilton Rotterdam Blaak offers guests the ability to connect up to nine rooms, while Motto by Hilton Tulum offers up to five rooms connecting.

Motto by Hilton Rotterdam Blaak’s design has retained features of its bank origins, including the original staircases and wooden paneling. Red, yellow, and blue themes highlight the influence of modernist art, which has long been synonymous with the city. Meanwhile, Motto by Hilton Tulum has two rooftop infinity pools with cabanas. It also has a fitness center with indoor and outdoor workout areas.

A feature of Motto by Hilton hotels is their common space, Motto Commons. Serving as a neighborhood gathering space, Motto Commons provides a central place. At Motto by Hilton Tulum, hotel team members known as Motto Hosts are available to book experiences for guests. Motto by Hilton Tulum also has partnered with two beach clubs, Bagatelle and Vagalume, to provide access and sunbed service for hotel guests. At Motto by Hilton Rotterdam Blaak, the glass ceiling of Motto Commons is a center point. Food, drinks, and teas and coffees are available at the bar or in the Commons, and there is a Grab & Go option available.

Motto by Hilton Tulum’s food and beverage options include Bistro Coba with a regionally inspired menu and beverage offerings, mixology and snacks at the rooftop pool bar, comfort food at the rooftop restaurant bar, or the Coba Bar. Motto by Hilton Rotterdam Blaak has a Pesca, a restaurant with menus that consistently update and minimal waste practices.

Motto by Hilton Tulum and Motto by Hilton Rotterdam Blaak join the brand’s open properties in the United States, including Motto by Hilton New York City Chelsea, Motto by Hilton Philadelphia Rittenhouse Square, and Motto by Hilton Washington DC City Center. In addition to its debut in the Caribbean and Europe, Motto continues to expand its portfolio of hotels in urban destinations around the world with more than 20 properties in the pipeline, including Cusco, Peru, as well as São Paulo Ibirapuera and Recife in Brazil.